CQ Printing Unveils New Direct To Garment (DTG) Printing For Single, Full Color And Short Run Custom Apparel Printing

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio — March 5, 2020 — CQ Printing, a family owned commercial printing and branding company, announces the launch of their Direct to Garment (DTG) printing division for apparel printing. DTG capabilities provides high quality, short-run custom printing options for customers with a quick turnaround time. Apparel can be printed in single or multi-color designs. Founder and CEO, John Bechke stated, “We are thrilled to debut our DTG capability to complement our already growing apparel division, and build a more well-rounded service offering.”

CQ Printing has been in business for over 42 years, providing commercial printing, design, direct mailing, signs and banners, branded apparel and promotional products. CQ Printing offers a one-stop shop for all their client’s needs, providing high quality products and services, serving northeastern Ohio with offices and a production facility in Strongsville and Medina.

Posted March 5, 2020

Source: CQ Printing