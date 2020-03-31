Carhartt Shifts U.S. Production To Support The Hardworking Men And Women Serving and Protecting Us During The Covid-19 Pandemic 

DEARBORN, Mich. — March 31, 2020 — Carhartt, America’s most trusted workwear brand, has been committed to serving and protecting hardworking people since 1889. That is why the company is announcing today that it’s joining in the effort to supply the brave men and women working on the frontline with the gowns and masks they need to protect themselves.

On Monday, April 6, Carhartt will begin producing 50,000 medical gowns, and on April 20, the company will begin manufacturing 2.5 million masks. As long as these critical items are in short supply, Carhartt will continue to assist in production.

“Serving and answering the call during times of need has always been an integral part of Carhartt’s history and it’s why consumers have trusted us to have their back for more than 130 years,” said Mark Valade, CEO, Carhartt. “We are humbled and honored to help all the essential workers serving and protecting us right now.”

Associates from Carhartt’s manufacturing facilities have proudly volunteered to produce these items and the company will continue to compensate them for their important contribution to the effort to support the nation’s need for medical personal protective equipment.

The safety of all associates is Carhartt’s top priority, so the company is working closely with local health authorities and following recommended protocols to ensure a safe work environment for employees. This includes implementing social distancing protocols, limiting the number of employees, and increasing sanitation measures within facilities to ensure the health and well-being of team members.

Over the last few weeks, Carhartt temporarily closed all company-owned stores and implemented temporary rotating paid work schedules in its manufacturing and distribution facilities to encourage social distancing among associates. Decisions continue to be made based on guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO).

For more information and updates on Carhartt’s response to COVID-19, please visit www.Carhartt.com

Posted March 31, 2020

