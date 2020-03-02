Avery Dennison Completes Acquisition Of Smartrac’s RFID Transponder Business

GLENDALE, Calif. — March 2, 2020 — Avery Dennison Corp. today announced it completed the acquisition of Smartrac’s Transponder business, for the purchase price of 225 million euros, subject to customary adjustments.

Smartrac is a innovator in the development and manufacture of RFID inlays. It has strong research and development capabilities and a proven track record for developing and commercializing effective, high-value and high-quality RFID products. Smartrac is now an Avery Dennison company.

Posted March 2, 2020

Source: Avery Dennison Corp.