Accel Lifestyle Providing Vital Supplies During COVID-19 Pandemic

HOUSTON, Texas — March 25, 2020 — It is Accel Lifestyle’s mission to be a positive force

in the world. To that end, the apparel company is proud to announce it is adjusting its

manufacturing process to help alleviate a shortage of face masks caused by the ongoing

COVID-19 pandemic.

Accel Lifestyle is using its exclusive, anti-bacterial Prema® fabric to manufacture the all

new Accel Prema Anti-Bacterial Face Mask, which will be available to both the public and

medical professionals. The Accel Prema Anti-Bacterial Face Masks have two layers of

Prema fabric with excellent breathability and can easily be made to include a pocket for

an additional filter.

Prema fabric was developed by Accel Lifestyle founder and CEO Megan Eddings. It

uses a proprietary blend of silver-poly fibers woven with Supima®, the finest cotton in

the world. It has undergone years of development and testing – focusing primarily on

Gram-negative and Gram-positive bacteria. Even after 100 washes, tests have shown a

99.38% reduction rate of Staphylococcus aureus and a colony reduction rate of 97.44% of

Klebsiella pneumoniae.

While initially intended to be a non-stink fabric for athletic wear, Eddings’ creation — due

to its antimicrobial properties — has proven to be popular with cancer patients and others

with compromised immune systems. Although it’s not an N95 mask, Eddings hopes her

Accel Prema Anti-Bacterial Face Masks can help provide some level of protection against

COVID-19.

“I truly believe we’re all in this together and we all have a role to play during this pandemic,” Eddings said. “If Accel Lifestyle can help flatten the curve in any way, then we’re going to do it.”

Accel Lifestyle is currently in talks with the Texas Medical Center about supplying their

facilities with the Accel Prema Anti-Bacterial Face Masks. In addition, the Texas Medical

Center hospitals are also independently testing Accel Lifestyle’s Prema fabric in their

own infection control departments.

The manufacturing of the Accel Prema Anti-Bacterial Face Masks will also help have a

positive impact on the economy. In order to make the Accel Prema Anti-Bacterial Face

Masks, Accel Lifestyle is employing 40 sewers in the Houston area who would otherwise

be out of work. In addition, a local trucking company with a fleet of 17 trucks is on

standby to ship the Accel Prema Anti-Bacterial Face Masks to medical facilities.

The Accel Prema Anti-Bacterial Face Masks are currently available. Accel Lifestyle has

the ability to quickly produce over 90,000 additional face masks beyond their current

stock. Inquiries should be made to info@accellifestyle.com.

Posted March 31, 2020

Source: Accel Lifestyle