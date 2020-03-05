Gerber Childrenswear Launches New Elevated Line Of Baby Essentials

GREENVILLE, S.C. — March 5, 2020 — Gerber Childrenswear LLC is excited to announce their launch of the Gerber Modern Moments baby apparel line made with organically grown cotton and available exclusively at Walmart March 2020.

“As an iconic brand with a deep heritage of providing the best essentials for babies, Gerber is constantly evolving to appeal to today’s consumer while providing great value,” said Donna DeBoer, Chief Merchandising Officer at Gerber Childrenswear. “We have built our apparel brand on providing parents with quality products that look, fit and feel great. Our Gerber Modern Moments line has a new color palette and modern silhouettes, all made from organic cotton.”

Aligning with Gerber Childrenswear’s long-standing commitment to provide high quality, functional products, the new Gerber Modern Moments baby line gives today’s moms a brand with modern sophistication and style without compromising on quality, all with the value they expect from Gerber. The line features new designs and colors, including:

Comfort Design: 97% cotton w/ organic fibers / 3% spandex, Standard 100 Oeko-Tex® Certified

Baby Soft: Made with organic cotton for high quality comfort and perfect amount of stretch

Design Forward: Modern, boutique silhouettes, colors and designs

Mix-it-up: Boy, girl and neutral separates for creating multiple looks

Quality for All: Exceptional quality and affordable for all

Assorted Sizes: Newborn up to 12 months

Great Value: Retail prices range from $2.84 – $12.84

“Our purpose is to be parents’ trusted partner on their parenting journey. We felt there was a need for a fashion-forward modern line of baby essentials from a brand parents can trust to bring high quality at an affordable price,” said Maria Montaño, President and CEO.

Gerber Modern Moments is available exclusively at Walmart stores nationwide and on Walmart.com.

