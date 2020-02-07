Red Carpet Green Dress™ Collaborates With Lenzing’s Tencel™ Luxe To Launch Sustainable Eco-Couture Textiles And Announces Ambassadors For Oscars® 2020 Campaign

LOS ANGELES — February 6, 2020 — In an exciting new step to expand its impact within the global fashion industry, Red Carpet Green Dress™ has collaborated with textile giant Lenzing’s new luxury brand TENCEL™ Luxe to launch a range of eco-couture textiles. The inaugural launch will deliver a game-changing solution to the fashion world, particularly red carpet fashion, which lacks a comprehensive range of natural material solutions.

The RCGD X TENCEL™ Luxe textiles will be unveiled on the 92nd Academy Awards ® red carpet as couture gowns worn by actress Léa Seydoux (Spectre, Bond: No Time to Die), and Oscar® nominated producer Elena Andreicheva (Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone- If You’re a Girl). A stunning design created by leading ethical luxury designer Benedetti Life was featured at the Red Carpet Green Dress™ Pre-Oscar Gala in Los Angeles on February 6th. Also representing the campaign and making a sustainable style statement on the Oscars® red carpet will be Golden Globe & BAFTA nominee Kaitlyn Dever (Booksmart & Unbelievable).

Red Carpet Green Dress™ (RCGD) is a women-led global change-making organization founded by leading environmental advocate, Suzy Amis Cameron. RCGD has delivered its noteworthy Oscars red carpet design initiative with the Annual Academy Awards® for over a decade, dressing ambassadors such as Naomie Harris, Emma Roberts and Lakeith Stanfield in sustainable formal wear.

“When we started the Red Carpet Green Dress™ journey 10 years ago, the hunt for textiles was both challenging and a cause for reflection,” shares Suzy Amis Cameron, Founder of RCGD. “Sustainable fabrics were just not easy to find, and even with dedicated resources, finding the right fabric for an Oscars worthy gown nearly proved impossible. Fast forward 10 years and sustainable fashion has become the mainstay we always knew it would.”

RCGD has collaborated with some of the top fashion brands from around the world including Louis Vuitton, Vivienne Westwood, Reformation and Armani, and has delivered global student- focused programs with fashion colleges including ESMOD Paris since 2009. RCGD will now take its work beyond the red carpet to create an industry movement with its partnership with TENCEL™ Luxe. A revolutionary milestone for sustainable textiles, TENCEL™ Luxe will set a new benchmark in the future of eco-couture. In a world where clothing represents more than 60% of the total textiles used globally, this launch has the potential to create significant positive change.

TENCEL™ Luxe branded filament yarns are of 100% botanic origin and are produced using a renewable wood source. Made specifically for the high-fashion sector, the yarns will come in a variety of weights with varying mixes of the revolutionary TENCEL™ Luxe yarn, including a luxury textile derived exclusively from the filament yarn, a lush silk blend, and a rich cashmere fusion.

“We are proud to partner with our friends at Red Carpet Green Dress™ to introduce sustainable alternatives for eco-couture,” added Harold Weghorst, Vice President of Global Brand Management, Lenzing AG. “We are thrilled that more world-leading organizations are taking a bigger stride to promote sustainability, and we will continue to work closely with brands and industry partners to not only drive sustainability in day-to-day fashion, but also in haute-couture and red carpet looks.”

Under the leadership of the new CEO of RCGD, Samata, the textiles will be milled in Asia and available worldwide later this year to emerging and established designers. “Only a tiny percentage of the leading fashion brands are capable of tracking their garments back to the fiber origin, and with our TENCEL™ Luxe collaboration we plan to be part of the movement to make this the norm,” shares Samata. “We are excited to be part of providing a solution for the global fashion industry market.”

