FAM Brands Acquires Contemporary Women’s Brand Wildfox

LOS ANGELES — February 3, 2020 — FAM Brands announced today that it has acquired Wildfox, a contemporary women’s apparel brand. The Los Angeles-based apparel manufacturer has assumed design, production and manufacturing, to seamlessly continue the line of retro-inspired collections and accessories. It intends to partner with the existing Wildfox factory base to continue the business with as little disruption as possible.

Wildfox, known for its contemporary women’s and girl’s collections, was founded in 2008 as an effortless, yet edgy California brand for the stylish set. Today, Wildfox continues to develop its lifestyle brand with sophisticated, yet fun pieces represented in its signature soft buttery fabrics.

“Wildfox, synonymous with California style, caters to a wide range of contemporary Women’s apparel and accessory categories. The brand shares our passion for creating high-quality clothing and exceptional customer experiences. Well known for vintage-inspired style and ultra-comfortable signature essentials, Wildfox provides a perfect base for even further category extensions. We are thrilled to welcome Wildfox into our portfolio of brands,” FAM Brands CEO Frank Zarabi said.

Wildfox has become a favorite line among A-list celebrities and international influencers and has grown to include a full range of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, outerwear, swimwear and sunglasses. This collection of vintage inspired looks is available in luxury department stores such as Bloomingdales and Nordstrom, specialty boutiques and top online accounts including Revolve and Shopbop. In addition, it has a broad international presence in top retailers such as Selfridges and Harrods, as well as top boutiques throughout Europe, Canada, Australia and Asia.

FAM Brands is making a significant financial investment in the brand, coming not only from the initial acquisition but also from design expansion and infrastructure improvements. Mr. Zarabi went on to say, “I am excited to see the explosion of the brand when combining top design talent with strong financial backing.”

The newest acquisition broadens FAM Brands’ distribution channels and extensive brand portfolio. Wildfox is now available online and in stores.

Posted February 3, 2020

Source: FAM Brands