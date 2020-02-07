American Eagle Outfitters (AEO Inc.) Reaffirms Commitment To Sustainability

PITTSBURGH — February 7, 2020 — American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. today announced its ongoing commitment to sustainability, reaffirming the company’s goal to be carbon neutral by 2030. Guided by a corporate purpose that is rooted in the optimism of youth and a promise to help build a better world for all of its stakeholders, AEO is proud to share that it has:

Joined RE100, a global initiative run by The Climate Group in partnership with CDP that brings together industry-leading businesses committed to the use of renewable power;

Signed the UN Fashion Industry Charter for Climate Action to drive the fashion industry to net-zero emissions no later than 2050;

Developed Science Based Targets (greenhouse gas reduction goals aligned with climate science) and submitted these targets to the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), an NGO consortium that validates company commitments.

“At AEO we believe in turning our commitment to sustainability into action for our customers, our associates and all of our stakeholders,” commented Jay Schottenstein, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “By working together, as part of a global network to reduce carbon emissions, we will begin to build a sustainable future through innovation and collaboration.”

In 2019, AEO unveiled a comprehensive plan to be carbon neutral by 2030 with a commitment to water reduction, energy reduction and the use of more sustainable raw materials.

AEO’s Sustainability Goals:

Achieve carbon neutrality in all of AEO’s owned and operated facilities (offices, stores, distribution centers) and employee business travel by 2030.

Reduce carbon emissions 40% by 2030 and 60% by 2040 in AEO’s manufacturing from a 2018 base year.

Implement the following throughout the supply chain by 2023: Ensure that 50% of water used in our laundries is recycled. Reduce water usage in jeans production by 30%. Ensure that wastewater from water-intensive facilities is free from hazardous chemicals. All cotton used in products will be 100% sustainably sourced. Use 50% sustainable polyester. Ensure that 100% of viscose is from non-endangered forests and increase sourcing of sustainably produced viscose fibers.



AEO’s commitment to sustainability is ongoing and the company will continue to:

Work together as an industry leader to build partnerships in order to contribute to broad changes within garment manufacturing.

Reduce the use of plastic in stores, offices and throughout the supply chain, and shift to recycled plastic content where possible.

Strategically partner with industry initiatives and multi-stakeholder organizations to influence policy change.

Uphold a commitment to recycling and paper reduction in our owned facilities.

Encourage customers to reduce apparel waste through jeans recycling in American Eagle stores and bra recycling in Aerie stores.

Evolve American Eagle and Aerie product and drive innovation. For spring 2020, Aerie introduces its new REAL Good Swim™ collection created from more than 1.2M recycled plastic bottles in partnership with REPREVE. The debut collection features 10 styles in 35 color choices with UPF 50 sun protection. By summer 2020, the REAL Good Swim™ collection will account for 35% of the Aerie brand’s entire swim offerings.

AEO Inc. is a member of the Sustainable Apparel Coalition, Better Cotton Initiative and pledged to the CanopyStyle Initiative. For information and regular updates on AEO’s sustainability efforts, visit www.aeo-inc.com/sustainability.

