Spinnova And Bergans Awarded Sustainability Achievement By The ISPO And Scandinavian Outdoor Awards

JYVÄSKYLÄ, Finland — January 27, 2020 — Spinnova and Bergans of Norway have been awarded Sustainability Achievement of the Year 2020 for their Collection of Tomorrow by ISPO, the world’s largest trade fair for sporting goods and sportswear, as well as the by the Scandinavian Outdoor Award jury.

The award-winning Spinnova-Bergans collaboration called Collection of Tomorrow is a fully circular, subscription-based takeback and reuse concept that’s revolutionary in the apparel industry. The collection’s first prototype product is a highly sustainable design backpack. Spinnova and Bergans introduced the backpack at the end of November 2019. Yesterday, the collaboration and the backpack received both the ISPO and the Scandinavian Outdoor Awards sustainability achievement award.

We couldn’t be happier or more honored to receive an award from two big sports and outdoor textile communities! I would like to thank the agile Spinnova team and the Bergans crew for being such an active, expert partner who shares our passion for making our mark on the future, comments Spinnova’s CTO, co-founder and innovator Juha Salmela.

The circular collaboration and the first prototype product were received with great interest and enthusiasm. A limited edition of the first prototype backpacks was sold to selected customers in January.

The ISPO Award’s Sustainability Jury also found both the collaboration and the backpack very exciting and much needed development for the sports and outdoor textile industry.

Bergans has developed and created according to the principles of the circular economy. It combines innovative, sustainable materials and a clean design with an eye for details. Bergans integrates the consumer in their circular economy strategy through the co-ownership approach, the jury has commented.

The future goal of the collaboration is to circulate the same resource – Spinnova fibre – many times over, avoiding the creation of virgin materials. The prototype backpack also includes other materials, all of natural origin; cellulose-based fibre lyocell, lamb wool and wood. There are no coating chemicals or plastic and metal accessories in the backpack, so the item can be put back into the cycle without dismantling.

Posted January 28, 2020

Source: Spinnova