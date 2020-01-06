Apparel Brand Pang Wangle Introduces Bug Repellent Travel Wraps As Dengue Fever Outbreaks Prompt Third CDC Travel Alert

NEW ORLEANS — January 3, 2020 — Travel more. One of the most common New Year’s resolutions brings increased challenges for travelers in 2020, with the alarming rise of dengue fever worldwide.

In response to the threat of dengue and other diseases spread by insects, New Orleans-based Pang Wangle has partnered with Insect Shield® to transform its travel wraps and leggings into wearable bug repellent.

“We find that most people haven’t heard of bug repellent clothes,” said Pang Wangle founder and CEO Jennifer John. “But once we explain that its very safe and effective, then they’re happy to have that option.”

First developed for the U.S. military, the Insect Shield process binds a small amount of permethrin directly to the clothing fibers and it lasts for more than 70 washes. It’s odorless and recommended for the entire family, including infants and children, and pregnant or nursing women.

In the wake of widespread dengue fever outbreaks, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued its third Travel Alert in less than a month, warning travelers to Latin America and the Caribbean to protect themselves. This follows dengue-related Travel Alerts in Asia and the Pacific Islands, and Africa and the Middle East.

Dengue is now the fastest spreading mosquito-borne disease in the world, prompting the World Health Organization (WHO) to include dengue in its list of the top 10 public health threats.

Found in only nine countries in the 1970s, dengue is now in 128 countries, including the United States. Florida remains under a mosquito-borne illness alert after two new cases of dengue fever were transmitted locally in Miami.

Both the CDC and WHO recommend people in affected areas use bug repellent and wear bug repellent clothing — clothes treated with permethrin.

“As the global climate warms, we are sure to see mosquitoes extending their reach farther into territories previously untouched by dengue and other arboviruses,” said Dr. Raman Velayudhan, coordinator of WHO’s vector management program.

Dengue virus causes fever, rash, and pain behind the eyes or in the joints. One in 20 people will develop severe dengue, which shows up after the fever has gone away and quickly becomes life threatening.

“We have the technology to protect ourselves, so let’s use it,” John said. “Permethrin treated clothes aren’t just for safaris or backwoods camping anymore. They’re an everyday need in many climates.”

Posted January 6, 2020

Source: Pang Wangle