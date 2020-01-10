lululemon Appoints Nikki Neuburger Chief Brand Officer

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — January 8, 2020 — lululemon athletica inc. today announced that it has appointed Nikki Neuburger as Chief Brand Officer, effective January 20. In this role, Ms. Neuburger will be responsible for elevating the lululemon brand and leading the marketing, creative, communications and sustainability functions to drive the company’s global brand and storytelling initiatives. She joins the company’s Senior Leadership Team, and will report to Chief Executive Officer, Calvin McDonald.

“Nikki is an innovative marketing leader with a proven track record of building and scaling global brands, making her the ideal person to become lululemon’s first Chief Brand Officer,” said Mr. McDonald. “Her years of experience in the athletic industry, paired with her deep expertise in digital marketing, consumer insights and brand creative, will be instrumental as we build upon our momentum and deliver on our Power of Three growth strategy.”

Ms. Neuburger joins lululemon from Uber, where she served as Global Head of Marketing for Uber Eats for the past two years and led the introduction and expansion of the brand across five regions in 36 countries. Previously, Ms. Neuburger spent 14 years at Nike, most recently serving as the company’s Global Vice President of Nike Running. In this role, she led teams around the world and reset the brand position to focus on product innovation, digital services, and community building. She also oversaw the direction of the Nike Membership division.

“I am thrilled to join lululemon at this exciting time in the company’s growth story,” said Ms. Neuburger. “I have long admired the company and deeply connect with its core values. I look forward to working with the senior leadership team and the lululemon teams across the globe as we continue to elevate the brand and build deeper connections with new and existing guests around the world.”

A lifelong athlete, Ms. Neuburger graduated from Oregon State University with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and served as team captain of the University’s NCAA Division I volleyball team.

Posted January 10, 2020

Source: lululemon athletica inc.