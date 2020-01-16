Legendary Streetwear Designer Jeff Staple Teams Up With the Overwatch League™ To Create First-of-its-kind Esports Kit

IRVINE, Calif. — January 16, 2020 — The Overwatch League™ today announced a first-of-its-kind collaboration with designer and streetwear powerhouse, Jeff Staple, to reimagine, design, and create an authentic player kit for esports. The new kits, designed in concert with Overwatch League player feedback for a look and feel that’s unique to both traditional sports and esports, feature elevated fabrics, premium graphic applications, new side gussets for adjustable comfort, and a fit that is cut and sewn to increase quality and wearability while gaming. Each of the 20 Overwatch League teams will have their own unique home and away kits during the 2020 season, which launches on Feb. 8.

Staple worked with Overwatch League players throughout the design process to ensure the kits are a comfortable, functional uniform for competition, while also maintaining Staple’s signature aesthetic. The new kits utilize elevated pin-dot mesh fabric to create lightweight and breathable jerseys to balance and regulate players’ temperature for maximum comfort. The full kit will include a short-sleeve jersey, long-sleeve jersey, jacket, compression sleeve, hat, and beanie for each of the league’s 20 teams.

“This first-of-its-kind collaboration is a great reflection of esports’ evolution into a true lifestyle. This is not just a win for the Overwatch League and our fans, but for esports as an industry,” Daniel Cherry, chief marketing officer at Activision Blizzard Esports said. “We’re incredibly excited to be working with our friend and streetwear legend Jeff Staple on these team kits. Our players’ close partnership with Jeff can be seen and felt in the considered design elements included in the apparel. We cannot wait to see this gear worn on the streets of each of our Overwatch League team cities this season.”

“I have been observing esports for years and am a huge fan of what Overwatch League has been able to accomplish, so when they asked me to design their new kits, I was stoked,” Staple said. “It was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to bring the best of the esports and streetwear worlds together to create something totally unique & ground-breaking. The kits are not only specifically engineered to perform to players’ specifications, but they’re also designed to look great outside the arena.”

Staple has been in the industry for over two decades and has partnered with many top brands in the design, lifestyle, and entertainment space. Featuring his world-renowned Staple Pigeon, his unique style brings a new edge to each team brand.

Fans will be able to pre-order the new OWL X STAPLE jerseys beginning on Jan. 28 on shop.overwatchleague.com.

Source: The Overwatch League™