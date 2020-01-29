Fashion Industry Veteran Aslaug Magnúsdóttir Launches Sustainable, Made-To-Order Womenswear Brand KATLA

SAN FRANCISCO — January 29, 2020 — Aslaug Magnúsdóttir, the co-Founder and former CEO of leading fashion e-tailer Moda Operandi, today announced the launch of KATLA, a sustainable, made-to-order womenswear brand. KATLA injects a high-fashion aesthetic into ethically sourced and produced apparel with a collection of dresses, skirts, tops and pants. Items are priced from $90 to $900 and are available now at katla.com.

KATLA offers everyday pieces that are good for the environment and have timeless design and versatility. By weaving consumer data into its design process, the brand is able to create styles that meet the needs, wants and desires of today’s mindful fashion lover. KATLA has eliminated traditional seasonal collections and releases pieces on an ongoing basis.

“Many women consider sustainability to be important when shopping for clothing and yet fashionable options are limited,” stated Magnúsdóttir, CEO and Founder. “KATLA garments are beautiful and good to people, animals and the planet.”

KATLA’s debut collection features an assortment of items crafted from organic cotton, regenerated cellulose fabrics, cruelty-free wool and recycled synthetics. The brand does not use leathers, furs or silks.

All KATLA pieces are manufactured in the U.S. via made-to-order, or small production runs, in order to eliminate over production and waste. Further, KATLA has strategically partnered with innovative and mindful manufacturers across the U.S., including one in Alabama, that are pioneers in innovative production, prioritizing sustainable practices and positive working conditions.

KATLA offers full transparency into the effect of its clothing on the environment; each item includes a unique code so that customers can verify its impact on the world – from its conception to arrival at doorstep – with customers receiving orders in a few days or less.

“The impact of fashion on the environment is increasingly understood to be a big problem. KATLA wants to be part of the solution,” Magnúsdóttir said. “We believe clothing can be fashionable and environmentally-friendly. We are excited to help women be beautiful and responsible at once.”

Posted January 29, 2020

Source: KATLA