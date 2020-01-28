Burlington Launches Kids Essentials Collection Designed For Versatility, Play Featuring Burlington Smarterwear™ Performance

GREENSBORO, N.C. — January 28, 2020 — Burlington, a global provider of advanced fabrics and textile solutions and part of Elevate Textiles, is proud to announce the launch of its new Kids Essentials Collection. This Collection adapts the advanced performance of Burlington technologies and fabrics originally designed for athletes and outdoor enthusiasts to the world of kid’s play. Powered by Burlington’s Smarterwear™ performance, these environmentally responsible fabrics offer comfort stretch, soft natural touch and abrasion resistance in easy to care for fashionable designs geared for the active kid on the go.

“We are excited to introduce a collection of fabrics designed specifically for kids and their active play,” says Nelson Bebo, vice president, Burlington Performance Fabrics. “In this first of its kind collection, Burlington has created the Kids Essentials fabric line that stands up to the extreme and often unexpected demands of kids. With advanced stretch and natural softness, kids will love the comfort while parents appreciate the durability, protection and easy care of these fabrics. The result is advanced comfort and function in kid-friendly colors and patterns, rarely available for youth apparel.”

The Kid’s Essentials Collection is made with sustainability and performance in mind featuring eco-minded materials that can be matrixed with unique fabric finish technologies like odor management, sun-protection, and moisture wicking for a durable, performance-packed fabric. Burlington Smarterwear™ fabrics are designed for versatility featuring easy-care, quick-dry, high-style, and wrinkle resistance performance made with Burlington’s Synatural™ yarn technology for cotton-like softness and stretch without compromising the performance benefits of a synthetic fiber. The Collection also features Burlington’s Plaidology™ piece dyed plaid technology that allows for endless design capability, shorter lead times and lower dye lot minimums compared to yarn-dyed plaids.

To learn more about the Kids Essentials Collection and other Burlington performance fabrics, visit the Burlington booth (30078-UL) at the Outdoor Retailer Snow Show January 29-31 or visit burlingtonfabrics.com.

Source: Burlington