Teijin Frontier Launches Light, Soft And Tear-Resistant Fabric For Sports And Outdoor Wear

TOKYO, Japan — December 5, 2019 — Teijin Frontier Co., Ltd., the Teijin Group’s fibers and products converting company, announced today that it has launched a lightweight, tear-resistant and flat-surfaced fabric that also is soft, eco-friendly and abrasion-resistant, making it ideal for sportswear. Teijin Frontier will promote its new fabric as a key product for 2021 spring / summer sports and outdoor collections, targeting sales for a wide range of applications.

Teijin Frontier envisions its new fabric finding diverse applications in high-function wear, such as sports and outdoor wear, fashionwear, school and corporate uniforms and more. The company is targeting annual sales of 400,000m by the fiscal year ending in March 2023.

Features

Appearance and texture ・Flat surface and soft handfeel thanks to uniform thickness of thread Lightweight ・Achieved by using thinner yarn Durability ・Highly tear-resistant due to PASMO® high-tenacity polyester yarn ・Excellent abrasion-resistance and anti-snagging* due to flat, even surface Versatility ・Diverse fabric designs possible by changing arrangement of constituent yarns and by mixing with functional yarns Eco-friendliness ・Eco-friendly designs by mixing with recycled polyester

*Lack of protruding fibers or yarns that can catch on other surfaces/objects

Technical overview

Spinning ・Technology for making thin, high-tenacity polyester fiber for thin, lightweight and durable fabrics Weaving ・Structure optimization, yarn arrangement and density setting result in flat, even appearance ・PASMO® high-tenacity polyester can be mixed with various high-performance yarns for various purposes Dyeing ・Dyeing and finishing processes and thorough production control to achieve excellent tear, abrasion and snag resistance

With the appearance of diverse fashion styles integrating sports, outdoors and lifestyles in recent years, demands have grown need for sports apparel that combine superior functionality with new appearances and textures.

Woven rip-stop fabric in which thick yarns are arranged in a checkered pattern is commonly used as a lightweight, tear-resistant fabrics for sports and outdoor wear. Current fabrics, however, have various problems in terms of hard textures, uneven surfaces in checked patterns, sometimes resulting in snagging, and low resistance to abrasion. The market has been demanding new design methods to produce rip-stop fabrics offering distinctive functions, appearances and textures.

In response, Teijin Frontier has adopted a thin, high-tenacity polyester yarn and applied innovative yarn arrangement and weaving density to produce a lightweight and highly tear-resistant fabric that is ideally suited for sports and outdoor wear with its flat, even surface, soft texture and high resistance to abrasion and snagging.

Posted December 5, 2019

Source: Teijin Group