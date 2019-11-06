Teijin Frontier To Exhibit At Performance Days Functional Fabric Fair

TOKYO, Japan — November 6, 2019 — Teijin Frontier Co., Ltd., the Teijin Group’s fiber and products converting company, announced today that it will exhibit at Performance Days, a show that introduces functional fabrics mainly for sportswear. The show will take place at Messe Munchen in Munich, Germany on November 13 and 14. This will mark Teijin Frontier’s tenth appearance at the event.

The Teijin Frontier stand (No. I10) will showcase hybrid fabrics that offer excellent combinations of performance, appearance and texture for sportswear, with consideration for the environment.

Specific exhibits will include the following:

DELTAPEAK®

This fabric realized integration of physical properties, functionality and quality on a highly advanced level. Along with softness and elasticity, it offers snag-resistance, ultraviolet protection and anti-transparency due to its dense, flat-knit surface. as well as useful bulkiness, owing to the clearance between fibers by eight projecting fins.

OCTA®

OCTA® offers a unique, highly modified cross section of eight projecting fins aligned in a radial pattern around a hollow fiber. Notable advantages include rapid wicking and drying as well as useful bulkiness, owing to the clearance between fibers by eight projecting fins.

Microplastics Pollution Prevention

Non-brushing and heat-insulating products that reduce microplastics will be exhibited. 4 dimensional sweat-suit fabric that combines bulkiness and a soft feel from the DELTAPEAK® series, and as the new line in the OCTA® series, a bulky tricot material featuring an integrated structure for insulation and lining, with OCTA® used for the fabric’s pile surface.

Recycled polyester materials

Most of the exhibits are 100% or partially made from recycled polyester materials, as part of its commitment to environmental protection.

Fluorocarbon-free water-repellent materials

Teijin Frontier’s environmentally friendly fluorocarbon-free materials with durability and water-repellency will be exhibited, including waterproof breathable fabric and functional material that reduces discomfort of sweat.

Posted November 6, 2019

Source: Teijin Group