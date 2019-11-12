ROICA™ Partners Infuse Eco-Smart Technology Into High Performance Functional Stretch Fabrics On Display At Performance Days, Munich

MUNICH, Germany — November 12, 2019 — ROICA™ smart innovations are The Sustainable fil rouge at Performance Days, the influential fair for innovations, trends, safety & durability and sourcing of fabrics and accessories in functional sportswear & athleisure. Leading fabrics manufacturers and nearly all the well-known sportswear and active clothing brands have chosen the company’s premium stretch fibers of the ROICA Eco-Smart™ family to create their ultimate collections combining comfort, movement and responsibility.

“We are excited to see such a brilliant response from both manufacturers and brands which have decided to use our premium stretch sustainable fibers. We are excited because it really shows that sustainability is not only a marketing hype, but more and more literally interwoven into garments,” said Shinohe Hiroaki, ROICA chief marketing officer based in Germany.

The company’s partners empowering their ultimate collections with ROICA™ are CIFRA S.p.A. (IT), Maglificio Ripa S.p.A. (IT), M.I.T.I. S.p.A. (IT), Payen group ESF (FR), Piave Maitex S.r.l. (IT), SITIP S.p.A. (IT), Sofileta S.A.S (FR), Sportswear Argentona S.A. (ES), TINTEX Textiles S.A. (PT) and TVB GmbH (DE).

ROICA Eco-Smart™ Family

“The certified and hyper-performing family features two responsibly made yarns with outstanding stretch performances that give free rein to designers’ creativity and provides the highest stretch ability while complying to the most-cutting edge sustainable standards.” adds Shinohe.

The GRS – Global Recycled Standard – certified ROICA EF is made with 58% of pre-consumer recycled content. GRS guarantees its sustainable mission with a certification by the influential Textile Exchange, one of the most known and recognized global standards in the market.

The ROICA V550 proudly breaks down without releasing harmful substance under the testing environment according to Hohenstein Environmental Compatibility certification. Made and engineered by Asahi Kasei R&D team, and produced in ROICA™ German plant only, the yarn offers additional and relevant circular economy advantages linked to material health as proved by a Gold Level Material Health Certificate by the Cradle to Cradle Product Innovation Institute for a safe and biological end of life cycle.

The ROICA™ partners @ Performance Days

CIFRA S.p.A. (IT), booth N21 / hall C1, presents unique performing developments that blend together ROICA V550 premium stretch sustainable fiber and Amni® Soul Eco with enhanced polyamide 6.6 formula, developed by Rhodia-Solvay group. Once discarded, Amni Soul Eco® leaves no trace in just 5 years, whilst other fibres take decades to decompose. In anaerobic landfills where plants are available, its unique composition allows bacteria to gain access to and digest the waste materials, thus accelerating the biodegradation process.

MAGLIFICIO RIPA S.p.A. (IT), booth J10 / hall C1, presents new intimate, beachwear, athleisure and sportswear developments within the PE 2021 Earth collection, a perfect example of fashion and function driven by the corporate commitment to responsible innovation, Maglificio Ripa mixes the most advanced sustainable fibers with the premium stretch fiber, ROICA EF: EVO® by Fulgar for out of water fabrics, new ribs for swimwear, interlock with waste needle, special interlocks with Q-NOVA® by Fulgar, a series of Tencel™ articles, a selection of proposals with Sensil® Ecocare by Nilit and innovative and precious 3D jacquard.

M.I.T.I. S.p.A. (IT), booth H17 / hall C1, has been teaming up with ROICA since the very beginning. The company develops and creates innovative stretch warp knitted fabrics for high performance sports.

Payen group – ESF (FR), booth E17 / hall C1, introduces an aerodynamic fabric and a Gradual Compression fabric made with ROICA Resistance™ family’s yarns, which stand out for cutting-edge protection stretch functions, to bring performance to a new level.

Piave Maitex S.r.l. (IT), booth C13 / hall C1, presents their fabric collection “AGAIN”, a new smart and technically advanced line of highly performing jerseys. Two premium sustainable ingredients have been involved for the creation of “AGAIN”: premium stretch fiber ROICA EF and perPETual high quality sustainable polyester from post consumer waste PET bottles. Piave will present a new development characterized by sustainable water-saving printing and an entirely sustainable bonded fabric, with the possibility to be color-customized.

SITIP S.p.A. (IT), booth F03 / hall C1, creates high-tech innovative sports fabrics that are made in Italy. The BeHot fabric features ROICA and provides a new dimension to active performance. The company also presents sustainable range “NATIVE”, a sustainable range of high-performance weft&warp-knitted fabrics with ROICA Eco-Smart™.

SOFILETA S.A.S (FR) booth E06 / E07 / hall C1 presents innovative warp & weft knitted developed with ROICA V550 & ROICA EF in blends with post-consumer recycled Polyester and recycled Polyamide, as well as blends with Amni Soul Eco from Solvay.

Sportwear Argentona S.A. (ES), booth F07 / hall C1, based in Spain, these leaders in high-tech tech, optimal performance sports fabrics create specialized structures for all facets of sports including high comfort, elastic and performance.

TINTEX Textiles S.A. (PT), booth C08 / hall C1, showcases the “WEME” collection – A/W 20/2 in electric and active tones and combines smart ingredients and processes to drive innovation by harnessing the company’s unique dyeing and finishing expertise. The new fabrics are made from a mix of new generation of fibers that enhance free movement such as REFIBRA™ by Lenzing, Q-NOVA® by Fulgar and the unique GRS certified premium stretch ROICA EF. At their booth, also discover the “ECOPERFORMER” collection developed with Confetil and part of the CO.LAB project, a collaborative smart platform and research-lab aiming to create a new way of making fashion smart presented by C.L.A.S.S. Powered by ROICA EF, “ECOPERFORMER” meets the values of millennials and generation Z consumers. Sustainable, multitasking, gender neutral and designed to fit contemporary urban lifestyle. The range flexes its muscles with the best sustainable and high-performative materials for comfort, ease and style. Designed to win. The range has also obtained the influential and responsible PETA – People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals – certification.

TVB GmbH (DE), booth L12 / hall C1, chooses ROICA Resistance for excellent high anti-chlorine and anti-yellowing function in blend with recycled polyester and cotton.

Through 2019, the following premium brands presented advanced innovations powered by ROICA as Aeance, DAQUÏNI®, Erin Snow, the SCOTT Racing Team, SITA and un-sanctioned™.

un-sanctioned item made with M.I.T.I.-Spa material containing ROICA EF.

Posted November 12, 2019

Source: ROICA™