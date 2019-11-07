P.U.R.E. Manufacturing Is The Latest Innovation In PrimaLoft’s Relentlessly Responsible™ Commitment To Sustainability

LATHAM, N.Y. & MUNICH — November 5, 2019 —PrimaLoft, Inc., the supplier of advanced material technology, today introduces PrimaLoft® P.U.R.E.™, a proprietary manufacturing technique that reduces carbon emissions by as much as 48%. P.U.R.E., which stands for “Produced Using Reduced Emissions,” is the latest development in PrimaLoft’s Relentlessly Responsible commitment to make more sustainable products without compromising its industry-leading performance.

“As experts in advanced material technologies, PrimaLoft’s commitment to responsibility drives our developments beyond the product level,” said PrimaLoft president and CEO Mike Joyce. “Over the past four years, we have been working towards manufacturing solutions that will drastically reduce carbon emissions. The result is a brilliant shift in our process, that will make a significant impact for the environment.” The initial insulation product being produced with P.U.R.E. manufacturing technology uses 100% post-consumer recycled material and has all the insulating and performance benefits of existing PrimaLoft® Gold Insulation. Converting the yearly production of PrimaLoft® Gold Insulation to P.U.R.E. manufacturing results in impressive numbers.

Traditional insulation manufacturing requires that fibers are thermally bonded by moving through a slow, high-heat oven. As part of PrimaLoft’s Relentlessly Responsible™ mission, the company completed a comprehensive environmental assessment of its manufacturing and determined that removing the need for thermal ovens would drastically reduce carbon emissions.

“Once we identified the ovens as a key opportunity to reduce emissions, we set out to find a creative solution,” said Joyce. “Our engineers have developed and perfected a manufacturing technology that uses air, instead of heat, to cure and stabilize the insulation.”

In the fall of 2020, Patagonia will be the first brand partner to incorporate PrimaLoft® P.U.R.E.™ manufacturing technology.

P.U.R.E. manufacturing arrives a year after PrimaLoft introduced PrimaLoft® Bio™, the world’s first biodegradable**, 100% recycled synthetic insulation and fabric. PrimaLoft® Bio™ will be available in apparel from brands such as Houdini and Norrøna beginning in fall 2020.

* Calculations based on single-year production of 40-100gsm PrimaLoft® Gold Insulation. Calculations verified by independent third-party, SGS North America, Inc

** 93.8% biodegradation in 586 days under ASTM D5511 conditions (landfill environment); 65.5% biodegradation in 639 days under ASTM D6691 conditions (marine/ocean environment). The stated rate and extent of degradation do not mean that the product will continue to degrade.

