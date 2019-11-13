LEE® Introduces REISSUE, A Limited Re-Release Of Historical Female Denim Originals

GREENSBORO, N.C. — November 13, 2019 — Lee®, the iconic American apparel brand known for its quintessential workwear and timeless style, introduces REISSUE, a replicated collection of the first-edition Lee garments ever made for women.

Created in honor of the denim company’s anniversary, the collection resurrects rare and true recreations of garments that were introduced in the late 1940s and early 50s. Lee® worked with longtime partner, Cone Denim® Mills to recreate the raw and washed denim fabrics—even their proprietary lightweight Jelt denim which has a stronger, tighter weave for durable work and western wear. The collection maintains each garment’s integrity, replicating authentic thread choices, hardware and the manufacturing processes of the originals. Other than translating vintage size numbers into current day, everything is the same.

“We are excited to reintroduce these beautiful pieces from the archive,” said Betty Madden, VP of Global Design, Lee. “These pieces represent a time when Lee took what was made for men and created jeans made specifically for the female body. They were originally designed and worn by what we call the lovely tough girls: the women who were riding horses, working in factories during the war, who were making things happen and looking cool and effortless while doing so. Today’s REISSUE is still for those same women – the ones who forge their own path with confidence and grace. The women who don’t believe being a tomboy or a girly girl are mutually exclusive – the lovely tough girls who are still making it happen.”

Source: LEE