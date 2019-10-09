USA Cycling Announces Collaborative Partnership With Champion® Athleticwear And The Levi’s® Brand

CARY, N.C.— October 4, 2019 — USA Cycling announces an official partnership with apparel and lifestyle brands Champion Athleticwear and the Levi’s® brand. This first-of-its-kind partnership will be centered around designing and creating an apparel line for the USA Cycling’s BMX Freestyle National Team that includes the athletes, coaches and staff. The apparel will notably be shown as part of the BMX Freestyle kit at the sport’s inaugural debut in the Olympic Games, Tokyo 2020.

Through the partnership, Levi’s® and Champion will help USA Cycling bring BMX Freestyle to the masses. They will receive global visibility on the Team USA BMX Freestyle kit during international competitions; allowing them to bridge the unique circumstances that BMX Freestyle brings through its influence on the global lifestyle/streetwear culture around the world with jeans and t-shirts being a standard part of what athletes wear in competition.

“We are proud to collaborate with two great American brands who have been around for 100+ years,” Rob DeMartini, President and CEO of USA Cycling, “When you think of American denim, it is synonymous with Levi’s®. To have our athletes outfitted in a quality brand with a legacy of being quintisentially American is a perfect match. Additionally, Champion will celebrate its hundredth anniversary this year and we will celebrate ours in 2020. Over the past century they have become a fixture in American athletics and we are excited to find new and meaningful ways to work with them to continue to carry on that legacy. With the amount of coverage BMX Freestyle will receive from the media in the lead-up to and during their debut in the Games, we are excited to have the opportunity to showcase the sport with these meaningful partners in an innovative way.”

“We are proud to support the USA Cycling BMX Freestyle National Team and to collaborate with an iconic brand like Levi’s,” said Jon Ram, Group President, Global Activewear, Hanesbrands Inc. “With Champion’s dedication to creating apparel that helps athletes perform at their highest level, while incorporating design for true self-expression on and off the course, we’re excited that both athletes and consumers will benefit from this new partnership. Entering the world of cycling is a natural progression for our brand and a thrilling new chapter for us.”

“Levi’s® has proudly been the choice of bold self-expressive youth for generations,” said Jennifer Sey, Chief Marketing Officer, Levi Strauss and Co. “In this spirit, we are honored to support BMX Freestyle’s Team USA in the lead up to the 2020 Olympics and the team’s inaugural appearance at the games. We’re excited to see the team rock their Levi’s®, and Champion gear of course, both on and off the course.”

Posted October 9, 2019

Source: USA Cycling