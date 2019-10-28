UNTUCKit Announces Launch Into UK Market

NEW YORK — October 28, 2019 — UNTUCKit, the New York-based retail brand and creator of the Original Untucked Shirt, announced today the brand’s upcoming launch in the UK with two physical retail locations in London.

The new locations will open on November 6, 2019 at Covent Garden and Westfield London, and will coincide with the launch of UNTUCKit’s new UK e-commerce experience and product fulfillment center based in Manchester. Both stores are around 1,600 sq. ft. and will carry a selection of UNTUCKit’s men’s apparel and offer whiskey tastings to complement the customer shopping experience.

UNTUCKit currently has 80 retail locations across North America, and these two UK locations will be the brand’s first steps into the market, with plans for additional physical locations across Europe in the coming years.

“This is a huge moment for UNTUCKit. Since we began opening stores across the U.S. and Canada, having a presence in the UK has always been top of mind for us,” said UNTUCKit Founder Chris Riccobono. “We’re thrilled to have chosen two of the most fashion-centric locations in London—Covent Garden and Westfield London—to kick off our physical presence there. For years, customers have asked when we’ll offer our product outside of North America, so we’re looking forward to giving them an authentic way to experience UNTUCKit—up close and in person.”

In addition to the store openings, UNTUCKit has also welcomed a new friend of the brand in the UK, Kevin De Bruyne, Belgian professional footballer for Premier League Club Manchester City and the Belgian national team. Kevin will appear in select UNTUCKit marketing campaigns in stores and across digital platforms in England.

Source: UNTUCKit