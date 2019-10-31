Minneapolis-Based Acme Made Announces Retail Partnership With Best Buy Canada

MINNEAPOLIS — October 31, 2019 — Acme Made, a brand in The Airtex Group’s portfolio and a global provider of high-quality backpacks, totes and laptop/tablet cases and accessories, today announced that select Acme Made products will be available in Best Buy stores across Canada.

“Acme Made products have been requested and in demand by people in Canada. We are excited that we will now have locations there to support our customer base providing access to Acme Made products,” said Michael Noer, president of The Airtex Group and Acme Made.

Posted October 31, 2019

Source: The Airtex Group | Acme Made