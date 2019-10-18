Macy’s Reimagines Men’s Shopping Experience At Flagship Herald Square

NEW YORK — October 18, 2019 — Macy’s Herald Square this week unveiled a major renovation to its iconic 34th Street flagship main floor men’s destination. The reimagined store layout features new and exciting products, fashion-forward brands and a curated space highlighting trends called The Park.

“This reimagination sets the bar with our men’s customer,” said Mark Stocker, general business manager of men’s and kids. “We’re transforming his shopping experience, and I’m excited to see the concept rolling out to the remaining flagships with great fashion expressed in every Macy’s.”

Macy’s newly unveiled, 14,500 square foot main floor experience is a lifestyle hotspot for the fashion-conscious, urban customer to be inspired and discover new brands and fashion in a trendy, au courant setting. The space features new additions Scotch & Soda, Coach men’s apparel, and a premium denim zone with J BRAND, 7 For All Mankind, Fidelity, Naked & Famous Denim, as well as a revolving door of new brands including Desigual, Avirex, Paisley & Gray, INC Onyx, Goorin Bros, Brooklyn Brigade and more, hosted in The Park.

The Park is a 4,500 square foot hub within the experience that features on-trend, cutting edge men’s fashion and completely refreshes every eight to 12 weeks. The Park provides shoppers the opportunity to build outfits from head-to-toe across apparel, accessories, shoes, and more.

“Macy’s curated assortment inspires our customer to express himself through fashion, while showing him how to effortlessly wear head-to-toe looks,” said Durand Guion, vice president of Macy’s fashion office. “We know that he loves to shop according to his style, is drawn to elevated fashion and continues to trust us to offer everything he needs, including the best brands and must-have items to update his wardrobe.”

Posted October 18, 2019

Source: Macy’s