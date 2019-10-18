Gerber Prepares Sign And Graphics Customers For The Future With Higher Performance And Industry 4.0 Enhancements

TOLLAND, Conn. — October 17, 2019 — Gerber Technology is continuing to add innovative, high-productivity products to its portfolio backed by best-in-class service that will empower their customers to meet today’s consumer demands. At Printing United booth #8833, Gerber will be showcasing a number of new enhancements and options that will increase cut speed and throughput by up to 20% in many key applications while also greatly improving cut accuracy.

“With how quickly the industry is changing, it’s important to have a technology partner that is dedicated to your growth, with continued upgrades to core platforms that increase functionality and performance,” said Scott Schinlever, President and Chief Operating Officer, Automation Solutions. “At Gerber, we want our customers to have the tools that will not only allow them to be competitive today, but will also allow them to expand and grow with their Gerber platforms in the future.”

The Gerber MCT Cutter is the most versatile digital cutting system in its class, offering many configuration options including a high-powered laser and 10 more interchangeable tools, as well as the ability to quickly switch between laser and blade/router tools. This enables users to expand into new markets while greatly reducing lead time – all with one digital cutting platform. At Printing United, Gerber Technology will unveil its Tiger GT™ digital option that will further solidify the Gerber MCT Cutter as the most versatile cutting solution on the market.

“The new Tiger GT option is a digital control option that allows the Gerber MCT Cutter to achieve unprecedented levels of higher productivity and enhanced cut quality, along with more data integration associated with new TigerVision™ 2.0 and greater Industry 4.0 capabilities, setting yet another new standard in digital finishing,” said Nikolai Mikkelsen, Executive Director Technology & Engineering. “The platform has now reached an exciting state for our customers which will allow us to continue to innovate and develop the solution for years to come.”

The Tiger GT option will be a digital control upgrade option for the current MCT platform. According to initial benchmarking, the Gerber MCT Cutter’s new Tiger GT option will greatly increase performance and cut accuracy and, coupled with TigerVision 2.0, improve efficiency both within and outside of the finishing department. With TigerVision 2.0 and EtherCAT controls, the platform will also see improved Industry 4.0 capabilities that will allow for remote support, production monitoring, and more integrated data transfer, and system diagnostics.

“As a company that relies on the Gerber MCT Cutter, I’m excited to attend Printing United to see the new innovations Gerber has to offer for their cutting and routing systems,” said Aaron Kozar Vice President of Operations of Orbus, who has been using the Gerber MCT Cutter since 2013. “Their equipment has been crucial to our company’s evolution and helps to keep us on the cutting edge of finishing technology.”

In addition to the Gerber MCT Cutter, Gerber Technology will also be showcasing a number of new materials, including ImagePerfect™ large-format media, EDGE READY™ heat transfer textile film, and LexEdge™ Wide Format Speciality Digital Media materials, along with the GERBER EDGE® FX™ production system.

Posted October 18, 2019

Source: Gerber Technology