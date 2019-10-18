Enthusiast Gaming Partners With Global Sportswear Brand, Champion, To Create Luminosity Clothing Line

TORONTO — October 18, 2019 — Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (“Enthusiast Gaming” or the “Company”) is excited to announce that it has partnered with Hanesbrands Inc.’s (“HBI”) Champion® brand to create custom apparel for Enthusiast Gaming’s Esports Division, Luminosity Gaming (“Luminosity”) and loyal fans worldwide. With over 50 professional esports players and influencers reaching 60 million collective followers, the collaboration with the Champion® brand reconfirms Luminosity’s brand power as one of the largest, globally recognized esports organizations in the world.

Steve Maida, President of Enthusiast Gaming’s Esports Division, Luminosity Gaming commented, “For a brand as powerful as Champion to partner with our Esports Division, Luminosity Gaming, further proves the dominance and sheer size of the gaming and esports industry. We can now offer our fanbase of over 60 million an opportunity to buy exclusive Luminosity gear and proudly represent Team Luminosity. HBI’s Champion® brand is a leader in providing merchandise and attire to loyal esports fans, and we are excited to continue collaborating with them to create our unique Luminosity+Champion clothing line.”

The Luminosity+Champion custom apparel will launch at Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, EGLX, taking place on October 18 – 20, at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre in downtown Toronto. With 55,000 attendees in 2018, EGLX is the largest video game expo and esports tournament in Canada. Attendees of the expo will have an exclusive chance to purchase the Luminosity+Champion apparel and represent Team Luminosity. The Luminosity roster includes esports influencers Nicks, Kiwiz, Formula and Plu, Grammy-nominated rapper Tory Lanz, and Team Captain, NFL star Richard Sherman.

Following EGLX, the Luminosity+Champion custom apparel will be available exclusively on Luminosity’s website (Luminosity.gg), and through the organization’s social media channels.

Tyler Lewison, General Manager of Champion® Teamwear (a division of HBI) commented, “Luminosity Gaming is one of the largest globally recognized esports organizations in North America. They share the same passion that we have at Champion Teamwear: to support esports athletes worldwide and positively contribute to the rapid growth of an exciting up-and-coming sport. This collaboration allows players and fans to experience high-quality, comfortable Champion® apparel while supporting one of the most exciting teams in the industry.”

In addition to the partnership with the Champion® brand, Enthusiast Gaming has partnered with some of the world’s leading brands including Activision Blizzard, Ubisoft, Foodora, Nintendo, Bell, and Microsoft. As the gaming and esports sector continues to grow, more non-endemic brands are starting to enter the space; as the largest gaming network in the U.S., reaching over 200 million global gamers monthly, Enthusiast Gaming is a leading option for brands looking to reach the gamer demographic.

