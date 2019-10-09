ALL Forever 21 Canada Stores are Closing — Liquidation Sale Begins Tuesday, October 8

Boston, MA. — October 8, 2019 — Gordon Brothers and Hilco Global announced that they will be operating liquidation sales beginning today, October 8, 2019 at all Forever 21 stores throughout Canada. This announcement comes after Forever XXI ULC (“Forever 21 Canada”) obtained an Order from the Ontario Superior Court of Justice on Monday October 7, 2019 approving a process to liquidate all locations.

Beginning today, customers can take advantage of discounts from 10% – 50% off original price. Liquidation discounts will be available on all merchandise including new fall and winter apparel and accessories.

Gordon Brothers and Hilco Global (through its Canadian division, Merchant Retail Solutions, ULC) (collectively, the “JV Group”), have significant experience in Canada having operated several recent events for other retailers in Canada.

A spokesperson for the JV Group said, “We encourage consumers to shop early to take advantage of the best selection of products and great savings available throughout the stores while supplies last.” Store fixtures, furnishings and equipment in the closing stores will also be for sale.

All purchases made during the liquidation sale are final. However, Forever 21 Canada will honour its existing return and exchange policy up to (and including) October 15, 2019 for goods purchased on or before October 7, 2019. Existing gift cards will be honored at Canadian locations through October 15, 2019.

Posted October 9, 2019

Source: Gordon Brothers