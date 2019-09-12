Ridge Merino Partners With Polartec To Debut Women’s Crowley Compression Merino Wool Tights

MAMMOTH LAKES, Calif. — September 12, 2019 — In partnership with Polartec®, Ridge Merino® announces the debut of the Crowley Compression Merino Wool Tights, a high performance alternative to traditional synthetic tights or yoga pants.

Designed, tested and sewn in the U.S.A, the tights are made from a new compression version of Polartec® Power Wool™ fabric technology, a superior bi-component knit that features the best of both natural and synthetic fibers, with soft Merino wool next-to-skin and durable synthetic fibers on the outside.

“For years, our design team collaborated with our athletes, our customers and outdoor enthusiasts to understand what they wanted in a compression Merino wool tight. The product needed to fit great, perform technically and incorporate natural materials,” said Jeff Russell, president of Ridge Merino. “We realized early on that Polartec was the perfect partner, based on their commitment to innovative and sustainable textile solutions.”

According to Russell, the response has been positive, with customers calling the tights a “game changer for winter workouts,” and the “Holy Grail of performance leggings.”

With winter running and long-distance hiking in mind, the Crowley Tights perform in all areas of outdoor adventure. The Merino wool tights feature a highly durable exterior and a comfortable interior that allows for natural movement while on the pavement or trail. Polartec Power Wool fabric consists of a unique plated construction that places high quality merino wool next to the skin to moderate body temperature, wick away moisture, and fight odor, and synthetic fibers on the exterior which enhance stretch and maximize movement, without any restrictions.

Offering superior shape retention and wind resistance, the compression Merino wool tights gently squeeze the legs in all the right places, offering optimal support to help alleviate muscle fatigue and improve post-workout recovery when logging long miles. The natural fibers feel great next to skin and deliver warmth in harsh conditions.

“Ridge’s attention to technical detail, and their innovative use of our new compression Polartec Power Wool fabric, is exactly the type of collaboration we’re looking for,” said Polartec Vice President of Marketing and Creative Director David Karstad. “We are always interested in partnering with companies who seek creative, new applications for our fabrics.”

Additional features of the Ridge Merino Crowley Tights include:

Patented bi-component knit fabric combines the best of both natural and synthetic fibers

Advanced synthetics (nylon + spandex) on exterior provide compression and durability

Soft Merino wool twill knit puts natural fibers next-to-skin and provides extra warmth and wicking power not possible with typical fully synthetic tights

Odor resistant

Side pocket with bonded flap

Mid-waist fit keeps you covered during any activity

Tight compression knit has superior shape retention and is wind resistant

Made in USA: Designed and tested in Mammoth Lakes, Calif. and sewn in San Francisco

Posted September 12, 2019

Source: Polartec®