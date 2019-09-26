Pertex® Announces Ambitious Sustainability Targets at Performance Days

CLITHEROE, UK — September 26, 2019 — At this year’s Performance Days, ingredient brand Pertex® will announce its sustainability aims and targets following the completion of the brand’s first Sustainability Report. The report highlights Pertex’s commitment to continue to minimize its environmental impact through responsible product and business practice.

Pertex® aims to do the following:

Reduce demand for virgin raw materials by replacing with materials from recycled waste streams, wherever possible.

Reduce energy and water consumption.

Eliminate the use of potentially harmful chemicals.

Pertex® 2022 targets:

80% of fabrics produced to contain a minimum of 50% recycled content. Between 2016 and 2019 the brand has diverted 29 million PET bottles and 400 tons of nylon waste from landfill. The Pertex® Eco range of fabrics contain between 50% to 100% recycled content with polyester fabrics deriving from post-consumer and post-industrial nylon recycled content.

100% of fabrics produced to use non-fluorinated DWR finishes. Since 2010 Pertexâ has been developing high performing, non-fluorinated DWR finishing technology.

Introduction of solution dyed products. Conventional bath dying is one of the most polluting, energy and water intensive processes of fabric production. Whereas solution dying uses up to 60% less water and reduces CO2 emissions by up to 50%.

Pertex’s sustainability initiatives will not dilute its focus on pushing the boundaries of performance fabrics and innovation. An example of this is the launch of the superlight 10 denier Pertex® Quantum made from 100% recycled Nylon and YFuse fabrics made from 100% recycled polyester and 100% recycled Nylon.

Outdoor specialty brand, Rab, highlights why (among other major industry players) arPertex® is its brand of choice:

“At Rab, we aim to work with partners who are as committed as we are to delivering quality products with positive sustainability credentials. That’s why working with brands like Pertex, who actively work to minimize their environmental impact and who understand the importance in protecting the world we live in, is so important to us,” said Tim Fish, Rab Brand Director.

As part of the brand’s responsible and sustainable practice EOCA member Pertex® works with a number of independent certification bodies, including Bluesign, OEKO-TEX and Global Recycled Standard.

Posted September 26, 2019

Source: Pertex®