DuPont Sorona Gathers Slow Food, Slow Fashion Thought Leaders at Sustainable Fashion Show

WILMINGTON, Del. — September 17, 2019 — The DuPont™ Sorona® brand team gathered sustainable food and fashion leaders from across the country for thoughtful conversation around the slow food and fashion movements on Angel Island outside of San Francisco, California, on September 11, 2019. Experts from industry brands such as Banana Republic and Gap, NGOs such as Fair Trade USA-Apparel and the Outdoor Industry Association, and members of the media discussed how the slow food and slow fashion movements can influence each other to drive a more circular economy.

“We know that thoughtful discussion and meaningful collaboration — even across industries — drives real change. With this in mind, the Sorona® brand team brought together experts from the slow food and slow fashion movements to discuss how our industries can learn from each other and become more sustainable,” said Renee Henze, Global Marketing Director for DuPont Biomaterials. “By consuming food that is good for people and the planet, and manufacturing, selling and buying clothing that is sustainably sourced, durable and fashionable, we all can work together to promote and drive a more circular economy.”

The event featured a sustainable fashion show with models outfitted in apparel manufactured with the Sorona® fabrics based on DuPont’s 37 percent bio-based material used in a variety of apparel applications from ready-to-wear, to luxury, to outerwear. Thought leaders, such as 2 time-Olympic skier Kaylin Richardson and James Beard award nominated photographer Eric Wolfinger, were among the models highlighting Sorona® fabric based apparel that contained fashions from brands such as Helly Hansen, Royal Robbins, prAna, Tommy Bahama, The North Face, Taylor Stitch, Club Monaco and more. Over locally sourced food and wine, guests also received a talk from experts at San Francisco’s Marine Mammal Center and a tour by an Angel Island Park Ranger.

Posted September 17, 2019

Source: DuPont BioMaterials