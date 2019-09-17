Chargeurs Launches Sustainable 50, First Complete Collection Of Eco-Responsible Technical Interlinings

NEW YORK CITY — September 17, 2019 — Chargeurs*PCC Fashion Technologies, the world’s largest apparel interlinings manufacturer, today announced the launch of the Sustainable 50™. The product line is the first complete collection of interlinings — the technical components that give garments their shape and structure — to be made with eco-responsible materials, including BCI cotton, hemp, recycled polyester textiles, recycled plastics and Bemberg.

“Chargeurs PCC has long been committed to sustainability and reducing the fashion industry’s carbon footprint,” said Angela Chan, managing director and president of Chargeurs*PCC Fashion Technologies. “We started working with global fashion leaders like Kering Group in 2012 to develop sustainable interlinings, and growing demand from our fashion partners led us to expand our sustainable line into a full collection of 50 products. The Sustainable 50 is our highest priority this year, and we’re so excited to be leveraging our technology and innovations to provide global brands with a complete solution for sustainable fashion production. This is just the beginning of a significant change in how we look at the apparel industry.”

Kering and Chargeurs have long been united by a powerful shared goal of integrating sustainable development into their models, as noted in Chargeurs’ 2018 Annual Report. Chargeurs*PCC Fashion Technologies began offering a diverse selection of products to the luxury group’s prestigious brands more than 20 years ago. Since 2016, the Eco Interlining range, which is manufactured using polyesters made from recycled materials, has accounted for a growing share of interlinings used in products made by the Kering Group’s fashion brands. In addition, Chargeurs*PCC Fashion Technologies’ R&D center and European manufacturing units have helped Kering with projects aimed at meeting the global fashion leader’s ambitious sustainable procurement targets.

Chargeurs to Host a Series of Launch Events to Showcase Sustainable 50 Designs

Chargeurs will host a series of events to celebrate the launch. It will showcase Sustainable 50 designs at the Première Vision Paris trade show on September 19 and at an industry launch event at the W Shanghai – The Bund hotel on September 24, where presenters will include senior leaders from the Better Cotton Initiative and Esquel Group. Soon Yu, former global vice president of Innovation at VF Corp. and author of the Amazon best-seller Iconic Advantage, will lead a discussion at the event, which is expected to draw more than 230 Charguers*PCC Fashion Technologies customers from around the world.

Additionally, Chargeurs is sponsoring a design competition at New York City’s Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT), where participating students will create a wedding gown using sustainable interlinings as the main fabric. Three winners will be awarded cash prizes and the first-place winner will be offered a six-month internship with Chargeurs*PCC Fashion Technologies, including a week shadowing Chan.

Chargeurs has been making its factories in Europe and Asia more environmentally responsible since 2012 and is sustainable production through R&D.

Posted September 17, 2019

Source: Chargeurs*PCC Fashion Technologies