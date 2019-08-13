NRF: Retailers Respond To Tariff Delay Ahead Of Holiday Season

WASHINGTON — August 13, 2019 — The National Retail Federation issued the following statement from Senior Vice President for Government Relations David French after the Trump administration announced it would delay new tariffs on certain consumer products until December 15. Tariffs on other products are scheduled to take effect September 1.

“While we are still reviewing the details, we are pleased the administration is delaying some tariffs ahead of the holiday season and acknowledging the impact on American consumers. Still, uncertainty for U.S. businesses continues, and tariffs taking effect September 1 will result in higher costs for American families and slow the U.S. economy. During this delay period, we urge the administration to develop an effective strategy to address China’s unfair trade practices by working with our allies instead of using unilateral tariffs that cost American jobs and hurt consumers.”

Posted August 13, 2019

Source: The National Retail Federation (NRF)