Iconic Swimwear Brand Vilebrequin Chooses Gerber Technology 

TOLLAND, Conn. — August 1, 2019 — Vilebrequin, the iconic swimwear brand, has selected Gerber Technology’s integrated solutions, YuniquePLM® and AccuMark® CAD, to facilitate quick product development and centralize all information, making it easily accessible to every member of the team. Gerber Technology, the world-leading flexible materials and fashion technology innovator, enables innovation by helping its customers compete and win in today’s ‘on-demand’ markets through their integrated technology and service offerings that any brand or manufacturer can easily adopt to unleash their full potential.

The pressure is on for brands to consistently offer new products, which requires brands and retailers to move faster than ever before in order to get their products to market. In order for Vilebrequin to offer their customers more novelty, they are now offering three collections each year, with several capsules in between, creating a higher workload. With Gerber Technology’s innovative digital solutions, Vilebrequin is able to easily work on several collections at the same time and deliver them to the market in a timely fashion.

“After much research, it was clear that Gerber was the best solution on the market to digitalize and streamline our process to increase efficiency while improving quality and fit,” said Christian Roche, Chief Information Officer at Vilebrequin. “The connectivity between their PLM and CAD solutions is unmatched, helping to not only reduce our time to market but also reduces costs and improves fit.”

Gerber Technology’s cloud-based PLM, YuniquePLM V8, was a key component in Vilebrequin’s decision to choose the data-driven industry leader. The cloud-based PLM offers easy access to regular updates, a renewed and easy-to-use user interface, and seamlessly integrates with an IT ecosystem, such as Adobe® Illustrator® through the Design Suite Plugin, allowing Vilebrequin to quickly import data from other systems into YuniquePLM. A major differential from the competition for Vilebrequin was Gerber’s 15 years of experience in their CEGID/Orliweb ERP integration.

“We are incredibly proud to welcome Vilebrequin into our Gerber family,” said Ketty Pillet, Vice President Marketing at Gerber Technology. “Vilebrequin has a rich history of offering the highest quality swimwear and we are excited to help them further enhance their product offerings.”

In addition to YuniquePLM, Vilebrequin will also be implementing Gerber’s industry-leading pattern design software, AccuMark 12.1, which is now available on a subscription basis in the Americas and coming soon to Europe. With the seamless connectivity between AccuMark and YuniquePLM, Vilebrequin will be able to pass data throughout the supply chain, streamlining their workflow, improving fit and quality, and ensuring repeatability.

“With developments of new territories, Vilebrequin is diversifying and increasing its offer which meant we needed to improve our communication amongst our team,” said Aurelie Tondella, Merchandising & Strategic Planning Manager at Vilebrequin. “We are confident that YuniquePLM, as well as Gerber’s deep understanding of the process, will facilitate our way into making Vilebrequin the lifestyle brand it can be with regular novelties in our stores and online.”

“We are excited to work with a company that understands the value of delivering a quality product,” said Christian Roche. “Gerber’s expert knowledge and professionalism are what truly sets them apart from the competition and we are proud to partner with them.”

Posted August 1, 2019

Source: Gerber Technology