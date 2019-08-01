HanesBrands Submits Data For 2019 CDP Climate Change Report, Including Progress Toward 2020 Goals For Energy Use And Carbon Emissions

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — August 1, 2019 — HanesBrands, a socially responsible leading global marketer of everyday basic apparel under world-class brands, has voluntarily disclosed its carbon emissions and related information for the CDP 2019 Climate Change Report.

The disclosure shows progress toward the company’s 2020 goals for use of renewable energy, total energy use and carbon emissions.

Hanes, which has participated in the initiative since 2010, earned an A- score and a leadership position in the CDP 2018 Climate Change Report. The company scored in the top 6% of nearly 7,000 companies that participated in last year’s report and achieved the highest score in the apparel industry. Receiving nearly across-the-board scores in the A range, Hanes’ performance was also higher than the company’s reporting sector average (B) and regional average (C-).

The disclosure for 2018 performance, including updated data to reflect the integration of recent acquisitions, continues to demonstrate that Hanes is making significant progress against it goals, including:

Renewable energy sources accounted for 40% of the company’s energy use, up 7 percentage points compared with 2017. The company’s level of renewable energy reliance met the 2020 goal of 40% two years early.

A 22% reduction in energy use per pound of production versus its 2007 baseline and against a goal of 40%. To date, the company’s energy reduction efforts have delivered a cumulative total cost avoidance of more than $220 million.

A 34% decrease in carbon dioxide emissions versus its 2007 baseline, nearing its 2020 goal of a 40% reduction. Bolstered by the significant jump in Hanes’ use of renewable energy, the company posted a nearly double-digit decrease versus 2017.

A 31% cut in water use against the company’s 2020 goal of 50% compared to its 2007 baseline. Hanes’ water use was down 2% versus 2017.

An 86% diversion of supply chain waste, or 107 million pounds, from landfills while working toward a 2020 goal of 100%.

“Our company is intensely focused on making significant strides each year to protect the environment we share and enhance our business competitiveness,” said Mike Faircloth, group president, global supply chain, information technology and e-commerce. “Transparently reporting progress against our goals is an important part of our efforts and culture. We have made significant progress in reducing our environmental footprint since 2007, and we remain committed to being an international business leader in energy management and eco-friendly business operations.”

In 2018, this commitment also earned Hanes its 10th consecutive U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Energy Star Sustained Excellence/Partner of the Year award. The company was recognized for its 2018 environmental stewardship performance.

Also in 2018, the company developed the capability to convert wastewater sludge to energy, installed waste heat recovery equipment to preheat process water, retrofitted facilities with LED lighting and improved water efficiency in boiler operations with reverse osmosis technology.

Posted August 1, 2019

Source: HanesBrands