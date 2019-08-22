First Devan R-Vital® CBD (Cannabidiol)-Infused Textiles Hit The Market

NEW YORK — August 22, 2019 — With the recent launch of Acabada ProActiveWear, the first CBD-infused textiles are officially hitting the market. The fabric treatment behind the CBD-infused textiles was developed by Devan Chemicals, a Belgian company specialized in functional finishes for the worldwide textile markets.

Devan launched its CBD (Cannabidiol) fabric treatment at Heimtextil 2019 in Frankfurt as part of their R-Vital® range of microencapsulated active ingredients. The range contains active substances like Aloe Vera, Q10, Vitamin E, … with CBD being its latest addition. Now, only 8 months later, the first CBD-infused products are hitting the market.

High-quality organic CBD

Born in 2019, Acabada ProActiveWear is the world’s first and only CBD-infused activewear brand, committed to creating innovative, luxury apparel for the proactive woman. Conceptualized in New York and produced in Portugal, Acabada infuses luxury fabric with the highest quality organic CBD, to ensure that women will look, feel and perform at their best. Thanks to the close and intense cooperation between Acabada, Devan and the Portuguese production partner, goods were in store in less than five months starting from initial contact.

With over 30 years in the apparel industry, Acabada CEO and Co-Founder Seth Baum recognized the positive effects of CBD on pain and inflammation and the fact that top athletes embrace the active ingredient as a part of their training and recovery ritual. Baum assembled a team of experienced fashion designers, including Co-Founder and CCO Katrina Petrillo, and together they created a high fashion yet innovative product that is primed to disrupt the market. “While typical CBD products such as tinctures and edibles are growing exponentially in popularity, we began to envision a product that addressed health and wellness through a different lens. By physically infusing CBD into our garments, our product live at the intersection of fashion, fitness, and wellness,” says Baum. With Acabada ProActiveWear, recovery starts from the moment you get dressed by helping to fight soreness and promote healing before the first squat, lunge or crunch.

Each garment from Acabada ProActiveWear contains up to 25 grams of zero-THC, lab-certified, 99.9% pure CBD, which will allow the benefits to last through 40 high-intensity wear and wash cycles. As customers approach 40 wears and washes, they can choose to sustainably recycle their CBD-infused garments through Acabada’s upcycling program, where the recycled, synthetic fabrics will be repurposed where needed as commercial materials.

Microencapsulation

Through a scientific process called microencapsulation, CBD molecules are strategically infused into luxe, high-performance fabrics by wrapping microscopic droplets of zero-THC, hemp-derived CBD with a protective coating. Using Devan’s patented textile finishing treatment, the microcapsules bond to the fibres in the fabric. Strategically placed within the garments to align with muscle groups, the microcapsules gradually open over time as each layer meets with friction from your skin. When the individual capsules break open, the CBD is released and trans-dermally absorbed, where it interacts with your body’s endocannabinoid system (ECS) to help regulate and reduce pain and inflammation caused by physical activities. In the meantime, Devan has put together extensive research and testing documentation in order to accommodate questions from brands and retailers on this trendy subject.

More CBD-Infused products to hit the market in the coming months

Clearly CBD is hot, even in the worldwide textile markets. Devan is currently in close cooperation with multiple other brands and retailers to develop more CBD-infused products. Plenty are in pre-collection and some are already in pre-production stage. The items under development are related to more active- and recovery-wear and home textiles such as pillows, bed sheets and sleepwear. Fabric application is spreading to the traditional textile producing countries like Portugal, Turkey, China and India. Much more CBD-infused products will hit the retail market in the coming months, starting with New York Market Week this September.

Source: Devan Chemicals NV