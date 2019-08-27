Eastman Naia™ Launches Sustainable Fabric Collection At Première Vision

KINGSPORT, Tenn. — August 27, 2019 — Eastman, the maker of sustainably sourced Naia™ cellulosic yarn, introduces its new sustainable fabric collection at Première Vision-Paris (PV), the international fashion and textile exposition, September 17–19. Launched at PV 2018, Naia is celebrating one year of continuous innovation with new partnerships, products and sustainability certifications. With Naia, Eastman offers a viable eco-conscious choice of materials for sustainable fashion in alignment with the industry’s shift toward the circular economy.

“Year one for Naia was one of focused energy and exploration with our partners. Inspired designers are now transforming a yarn that originates from nature into luxurious, soft and easy-to-care-for fabrics and fashion,” said Ruth Farrell, global marketing director of textiles for Eastman. “Mills are delivering a wider option of Naia fabrics, and those fabrics are more accessible than ever before. It’s an exciting time to be fully delivering on the promise of sustainable textiles.”

Since launching Naia at Première Vision last year, Eastman has continued to innovate by creating a new collection of sustainable fabrics and establishing two new partnerships to help educate young fashion designers about ecologically sound solutions.

Demonstrating its commitment to innovation and education, Naia is the Gold Sponsor of the 2019 Redress Design Award, the world’s largest sustainable fashion design competition. At Première Vision, Naia will showcase garments created by finalists of the Redress competition. Participants were tasked with the challenge of creating “stunning designs” from Naia fabrics remnants, according to Farrell.

Furthermore, Eastman has partnered with Milan-based eco-hub C.L.A.S.S on its sustainable fabric collection available to designers via the C.L.A.S.S. website. Naia has inherent softness and luster that blend well with other eco-friendly yarns to create unique and versatile fabrics. Naia can be the starting point in the sustainability journey of virtually any fabric or garment.

FSC® Mix-certified (FSC-C140711) Naia cellulosic yarn is Eastman’s latest product advancement in sustainable fibers. Eastman has aligned its entire forestry supply chain with Forest Stewardship Council® sourcing standards, including controlled wood procedures. Naia is also certified as biodegradable in freshwater and soil environments and is compostable in industrial settings, having received the “OK biodegradable” and “OK compost” conformity marks from TÜV AUSTRIA.

At Première Vision, Naia will exhibit in the Smart Creation area, Stand 3S42 in Hall 3, where attendees can experience and visualize the industry’s progress in eco-design. Learn more about Naia from Eastman and its year of innovation at Booth 6C55 in the Première Vision Yarns Hall.

Source: Eastman