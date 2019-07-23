Aramark Launches New Eco-Conscious Apparel Line Made Using REPREVE®

PHILADELPHIA — July 23, 2019 — Aramark is launching an exclusive new WearGuard® Eco Collection that offers an apparel solution for customers committed to minimizing their impact on environment, it was announced today. The eco-conscious apparel is created with recycled fiber blends, including traditional recycled polyester, oyster shell polyester and REPREVE® performance fiber manufactured entirely from recycled plastic bottles.

“Our customers are more environmentally conscious than ever before and this exciting new solution is one way we are responding to an increasing demand for sustainable products,” said Brad Drummond, COO of Aramark’s Uniform and Refreshments sector. “I couldn’t be more excited about this new offering and how it will help reduce our customers’ impact on the environment while continuing to provide them with comfortable, stylish, durable apparel options.”

Manufacturing recycled blends keeps waste out of landfills, uses less water and energy to make, and emits fewer greenhouse gases in the process. For example, recycled polyester requires 90 percent less water and 85 percent less energy to produce than polyester and reduces CO2 emissions by 50 to 60 percent.

Aramark is partnering with Unifi Inc., a global textile solutions provider that creates the Repreve fiber for clothing and other consumer products. Unifi has transformed more than 15 billion plastic bottles into recycled fiber and Aramark will be using the moisture-wicking fabric for its exclusive apparel.

“This approach supports our commitment to reduce waste before it is generated and to make the world a better place for our associates, clients, consumers, communities and the environment,” Drummond noted.

Posted July 23, 2019

Source: Aramark