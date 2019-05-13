PVH Corp. Announces Forward Fashion – A New Level Of Ambition And Transparency For Sustainable Business

NEW YORK — May 13, 2019 — PVH Corp. announces the evolution of its Corporate Responsibility (CR) strategy – Forward Fashion – a vision for the future that sets a new level of ambition and transparency; and reinforces its long-standing commitment to sustainable business. Coupled with today’s release of PVH’s 11th annual CR Report and launch of a dedicated digital hub, Forward Fashion outlines three focus areas that aim to reduce the company’s negative impacts to zero, increase positive impacts to 100% and improve over one million lives throughout its value chain. These areas include combatting climate change, addressing waste and hazardous chemicals, ensuring worker safety, and providing development programs to women.

The strategy creates a platform for each of PVH’s branded businesses – CALVIN KLEIN, TOMMY HILFIGER and Heritage Brands – to further accelerate their consumer-and product-centric sustainability efforts.

“Corporate responsibility has always been fundamental to how we conduct business. Forward Fashion represents a renewed sense of urgency to use the collective power of PVH to achieve transformative change at scale,” said Emanuel Chirico, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, PVH Corp. “The challenges and opportunities we face are bigger than PVH, but we are confident Forward Fashion will position us for success over the long-term, leading to more engaged associates, more loyal consumers and, ultimately, a more sustainable and responsible future for the fashion industry.”

FIFTEEN PRIORITIES WITH KEY TARGETS

Within the strategy’s three focus areas, 15 priorities have been selected based on where the company can make the greatest impact. For each priority, key targets have been set to ensure accountability, transparency and authenticity in how progress is tracked and reported.

Reduce negative impacts to zero

PVH’s ambition is for its products and business operations to generate zero waste, zero carbon emissions and zero hazardous chemicals, and for its products to be truly circular.

Priority: Eliminate Carbon Emissions – Protect the global climate by reducing energy use and powering its business through renewable sources

Key Target: PVH offices, warehouses and stores will be powered by 100% renewable electricity by 2030 and the company will drive a 30% reduction in its supply chain emissions by 2030

Priority: End Waste – Divert the waste PVH sends to landfill

Key Target: All PVH offices, distribution centers and stores will achieve zero waste and eliminate single-use plastics by 2030

Priority: Eliminate Hazardous Chemicals and Microfibers – Eliminate water pollution from wet processors

Key Target: Water leaving wet processors will have zero hazardous chemicals and be filtered for harmful microfibers by 2025

Priority: Innovate for Circularity – Foster and harness innovation to design and manufacture products that eliminate product waste

Key Target: Three of the company’s most commonly purchased products will be completely circular including the full traceability of key raw materials by 2025

Increase positive impacts to 100%

PVH’s ambition is for 100% of its products and packaging to be ethically and sustainably sourced, and for 100% of its suppliers to respect human rights and be good employers.

Priority: Source Ethically – Expand the application of PVH’s social and environmental standards to the manufacturing of all products and materials

Key Target: 100% of PVH suppliers will meet or exceed all of its social and environmental standards by 2030

Priority: Amplify Worker Voice – Improve working environments through worker engagement and representation

Key Target: 100% of workers employed by key suppliers will have their voices heard through democratically elected representatives by 2025

Priority: Promote Safe Workplaces – Ensure safe and healthy workplaces for all workers in the PVH supply chain

Key Target: 100% of PVH suppliers will promote and maintain safe and healthy work environments by 2025

Priority: Advance Living Wages – Create conditions for national living wage agreements through industry-wide collective bargaining linked to PVH purchasing practices

Key Target: 100% of PVH’s key suppliers in two key production countries by 2025 and four by 2030 proactively support industry-wide collective bargaining to achieve living wages

Priority: Recruit Ethically – Partner with suppliers to ensure ethical recruitment practices for migrant workers

Key Target: 100% of migrant workers at PVH’s Level 1 and key Level 2 suppliers will not pay recruitment fees by 2025

Priority: Regenerate Materials – Transition key product and packaging materials to sustainable alternatives, and support regenerative agriculture practices, while protecting animal welfare

Key Target: Sustainably source 100% of PVH’s cotton and viscose by 2025, and 100% of polyester by 2030

Improve 1 million+ lives across the value chain

PVH’s ambition is for its business to improve the over 1 million lives across its value chain, focusing on education and opportunities for women and children, ensuring access to clean water for all, and continuing to champion inclusion and diversity so everyone can achieve their full potential.

Priority: Empower Women – Remove barriers to advancement and create pathways to opportunity and choice for women in the PVH supply chain

Key Target: Professional and life skills development programs will be made available to 500,000 women across the PVH supply chain by 2030

Priority: Foster Inclusion & Diversity – Create an inclusive environment where every individual is valued

Key Target: Expand unconscious bias training to all 38,000+ PVH associates globally by 2023 and achieve gender parity in leadership positions by 2030

Priority: Develop Talent – Develop a talented and skilled workforce that embodies PVH’s values and an entrepreneurial spirit, while empowering associates to design their future

Key Target: Expand professional skills development and digital literacy programs through PVH University to reach all 38,000+ PVH associates globally by 2023

Priority: Provide Access to Water – Ensure access to clean water for communities in PVH’s key basins through collaborative action

Key Target: Establish five collective action projects in PVH’s most water-stressed sourcing communities by 2025

Priority: Educate the Future – Support the needs of women and children around the world by creating safe spaces, improving access to education and enhancing quality of life

Key Target: Reach 135,000 individuals worldwide through early education and childcare services, teacher training, parenting resources and training, and youth employability training services by 2023

Source: PVH Corp.