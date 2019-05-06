Pfghl Group Launches Bombyx — Organic Silk Company Committed To High Quality Products, Sustainability And Social Responsibility

HONG KONG — May 6, 2019 — Profits Fund Global Holding Ltd (PFGHL Group) announces today the launch of Bombyx to provide high-end silk fabric to markets in the United States. Over the course of the next three years, the Company will move to manufacture Bombyx silk from an organic growing and production process with certified eco-friendly practices. This approach reflects PFGHL Group’s 23-year legacy of innovation and technology advancements that honor nature and corporate social responsibility best practices.

Founded in 2017, Bombyx invested in a production facility in Sichuan Province’s Yilong County in China. Silkworms are raised and harvested at an eco-friendly organic sericulture base. Sericulture is used to define the raising of silkworms for the manufacturing of silk. Each step of the manufacturing process incorporates sustainability practices such as water conservation efforts, and efficient use of non-renewable and renewable energy.

“Bombyx believes that business sustainability is synonymous with environmental and social responsibility,” said Hilmond Hui, president of Bombyx. “We are committed to producing a high-end product while resetting the bar for the industry by radically shifting the perception and approach to silk production, free trade and consumption.”

The establishment of the sericulture bases in Yilong County initially created more than 600 jobs for local farmers. Over the course of the next three years, Bombyx plans to build three new facilities to allow direct control of the entire manufacturing process from mulberry tree to finished fabric. Plans for future facilities include a reeling silk facility, a weaving and knitting facility, and a degumming and dyeing facility.

“Bombyx is committed to improving the local communities that house these facilities by utilizing local talent and contributing to poverty alleviation, particularly in rural counties, through job placement and fair wages,” said Hui. “Our facilities will also provide a place for local sericulturalists to improve their skills by learning the latest techniques.”

Bombyx silk will be sold in U.S. markets beginning August, 2019. Products will include both 100 percent silk and silk blends where silk is blended with cotton, linen or Tencel™. Finished fabric will be available in both woven and knit varieties. Bombyx silk fabric will be available direct to designers and garment manufacturers. Bombyxsilk.com will launch in the U.S. on May 15, for more information prior to the launch visit PFGHL.com.

Bombyx follows the highest national and foreign technical standards, and intends to introduce new technologies and concepts of environmental protection. The silkworm rearing is managed in strict compliance with Council Regulation (EC) No. EC834/2007 and No. 889/2008, Chinese national environmental and agricultural standards, as well as national environmental health standards.

Posted May 6, 2019

Source: Profits Fund Global Holding Ltd (PFGHL Group)