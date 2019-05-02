Performance Apparel Brand HYLETE Honors Military Appreciation Month

SOLANA BEACH, Calif. — May 2, 2019 — HYLETE announces a new offer in recognition of Military Appreciation Month. Since HYLETE was founded in 2012, they have proudly supported veterans, active duty military, and first responders year-round, through the HYLETE Service League and Military Morale programs.

The HYLETE Service League was created to show appreciation for those who utilize their personal fitness to ensure the safety of others, by providing high quality performance apparel and gear at an exclusive price. Currently, over 10,000 Service League members in HYLETE’s network receive a discount of 40% off the suggested retail value on every HYLETE.com order placed.

To acknowledge Military Appreciation Month, all Service League account holders are eligible to receive an additional 10% off of their Service League pricing, during the month of May.

Additionally, to help boost the morale of deployed service men and women, HYLETE’s Military Morale Program outfits troops, companies, squadrons, and platoons in HYLETE apparel.

Those interested in the Service League or Military Morale programs can learn more at the links below.

https://www.hylete.com/service-league

https://www.hylete.com/service-morale

HYLETE, a performance apparel brand founded in 2012 on the core belief that quality athletic apparel does not need to be overpriced. Since inception, the company has developed an extensive line of men’s and women’s apparel, backpacks, and the first HYLETE cross-training shoe introduced in 2018. Built for performance, each detail of every design has a purpose. HYLETE products are made to withstand intense training sessions and also offer comfort outside of the gym. This apparel brand is committed to providing high-quality products for a community of dedicated fitness enthusiasts.

Posted May 2, 2019

Source: HYLETE