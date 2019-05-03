On-Demand Personalized Apparel Manufacturer OnPoint Manufacturing Named 2019 Alabama Manufacturer Of The Year

FLORENCE, Ala. — May 2, 2019 — OnPoint Manufacturing, Inc., an innovative leader in on-demand personalized apparel manufacturing, announced today their most recent honor, being named 2019 Alabama Manufacturer of the Year.

On Wednesday, May 1, 2019, the Business Council of Alabama and the Alabama Technology Network held their annual ceremony at the Alabama Activity Center in Montgomery, Alabama to recognize manufacturers from across the state who exhibit excellence in leadership, performance, profitability and workforce relations.

An independent panel of judges evaluated manufacturers based on demonstrations of superior performance in customer focus, employee commitment, operating excellence, profitable growth and investment in training and retraining. OnPoint was recognized for their innovation and advancement of computer directed manufacturing (CDM).

“All of us at OnPoint Manufacturing are incredibly honored to be the recipient of the Alabama Manufacturer of the Year award,” said J. Kirby Best, Chairman of OnPoint Manufacturing. “This award not only reflects the values and dedication of our team members but the unwavering support of the Florence community. The city welcomed us with open arms four years ago, and we are proud to bring this award home.”

Encouraged by the global expansion of on-demand manufacturing and mass customization in other industries, OnPoint, which opened its factory headquarters in Florence, Alabama in 2014, automates and integrates the entire apparel manufacturing process from order entry through delivery. Employing proprietary workflows, OnPoint can manufacture unique garments in any quantity on demand, while reducing inventory costs and streamlining the supply chain.

OnPoint works closely with PAAT Intl. in developing transformational technology that is revolutionizing the apparel industry by creating inter-software communication solutions. By working to eliminate the roadblocks and inefficiencies that currently challenge the industry, OnPoint and PAAT have created a more sustainable and eco-friendly integrated solution.

“For an apparel manufacturer to be awarded this honor in a state often referred to as the ‘Southern Silicon Valley’ is truly significant,” said Best. “We’re proud to be recognized for our accomplishments in the apparel industry, an industry that is not necessarily associated with the state, like aerospace, aviation and automotive have become. Florence, Alabama was once the T-shirt capital of the world, and now it is the center of software and manufacturing innovation in the garment industry.”

