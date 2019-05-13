Maisonette Launches First Children’s Clothing Collection, Maison Mini

NEW YORK — May 13, 2019 — Maisonette, the premier online shopping destination for baby and children’s fashion and lifestyle, today announces the launch of their first children’s clothing collection, Maison Mini. The European inspired assortment was designed to go from playground to playdate to party and features 18 styles for girls and boys ages 2 to 8. Designed by Maisonette’s in-house team, led by Karolina Petersson, formerly of Celine, Maison Mini is the brand’s commitment to make every day more stylish with elevated, kid-friendly basics at an accessible price point.

“The Maison Mini collection is clean, classic and very European-but with an American sportiness,” says Karolina Petersson, Design Director at Maisonette. “Sylvana and Luisana have disrupted the children’s wear market and created a one-stop, simplified shopping destination for busy parents and it’s been a rewarding experience to pair my European design background with the lightheartedness of Maisonette to create their first collection of elevated pieces at an accessible price point.”

Delivering classic, but modern and easy styles, the Maison Mini collection allows kids to be kids, while keeping style in mind. The collection’s cotton-based fabric styles are presented in a neutral color palette with vibrant tones mixed in, as well as ginghams, classic stripes, and three exclusive prints by illustrator Emily Isabella. Created with versatility in mind, standout styles include the Millie Overall in Marigold Twill ($38), Gracie Woven Pocket Dress in Royal Gingham ($38), Mariella Romper in Dusty Blue Muslin ($46) and Ollie Short Sleeve Button Down in Abstract Shapes ($32). Overall pricing for the collection ranges from $16-$46.

“Two years ago, we saw an opportunity to create an inspiring shopping destination that not only delivers a curated selection of style-driven, unique products but makes shopping for your children simple and enjoyable,” said Sylvana Ward Durrett, Co-Founder & CEO of Maisonette. “Through this process, we’ve noticed our customers’ desire for European style and quality at an accessible price point, and by launching Maison Mini we are able to better serve these needs and deliver on inventory demand. We tapped Karolina to bring our vision to life and are so proud of our first collection and to bring this new offering to our customers.”

“As parents, much like our customer, we tend to divide our children’s clothing into two categories: everyday vs. formal occasion – separating the elevated pieces from pieces to play,” said Luisana Mendoza de Roccia, Co-Founder & President of Maisonette. “With the launch of our collection, Maison Mini, we set out to fill the gap between fast-fashion and high-end styles. Inspired by those special items a close friend might bring you back from Stockholm or St. Tropez, this collection is easy enough for the park, yet chic enough for a party.”

Posted May 13, 2019

Source: Maisonette