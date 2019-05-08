Lymeez Patented Technology Slows The Climb Of Ticks By 4-8x

BEDFORD, N.H. — May 8, 2019 — Lymeez® patented 3D Mesh Tick Gaiters slow the climb of deer ticks by 4–8X over common pant fabrics, such as khakis. A slower climb means longer exposure to the microencapsulated permethrin repellent on each fiber of the gaiters—a force multiplier of repellent effectiveness.

Ticks don’t fly or jump. Stop them on their instinctual climb up from grass and brush. Lymeez® 3D Mesh Tick Gaiters target the most frequent questing height of ticks—foot and lower leg. New this year, are Lymeez® 3D Mesh Arm Gaiters, for gardeners facing ticks crawling up arms while gardening.

Lymeez® Tick Gaiters are used by thousands of outdoor workers of Local, State and Federal agencies and private utilities and outdoor recreationists of all types.

Founder and CEO John Patton warns of tick-borne risks, “Tick-borne illnesses are on the rise.” According to the CDC there has been a dramatic increase in the incidence and geographic range of Lyme disease and other tick borne diseases across the US, with cases reported in all 50 states. CDC map of tick borne diseases. “Preventing Lyme disease starts with making prevention a regular habit—just as you always wear a seatbelt, always wear tick bite protection when heading outdoors. Lymeez® products are lightweight easy on/off outerwear, readily available when needed.”

A 20-second video showing Lymeez® patented technology in action is here. The study results are here. Lymeez® uses “intelligent textile technology,” infusing every fiber of the gaiters with micro-encapsulated permethrin. Movement and friction causes some of the millions of microcapsules to burst, gradually releasing the repellent. Repellency is UV resistant and lasts through 50 washes, or the expected life of the product.

Deer ticks, which carry Lyme disease and other pathogens, can be as small as sesame seeds and poppy seeds—and very easy to miss. Tick bite prevention only works when it is a regular habit. Lymeez® offers several choices of product, optimized for different activities or terrain. See product comparison chart. Lymeez® Tick Gaiters are breathable, comfortable, easy on/off effective protection from tick bites. Sewn and treated in the USA. Available in multiple colors. Adjustable Fit.

While Lymeez LLC, nor any company, can guarantee complete prevention of tick bites, Lymeez® offers effective built-in tick protection. Outside More, Worry Less!™

Posted May 8, 2019

Source: Lymeez LLC