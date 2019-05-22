Kevin Mansell Elected to Fossil Group, Inc. Board of Directors

RICHARDSON, Texas — May 22, 2019 — Fossil Group, Inc. (the “Company”) announced the election of Kevin Mansell to its Board of Directors, effective May 22, 2019. With Mr. Mansell’s election, the Company’s Board of Directors consists of nine members, including eight independent directors and one current member of senior management.

“Kevin has extensive experience leading one of the most successful omni-channel retailers in the country,” said Kosta N. Kartsotis, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. “We are excited to add his insight to our Board of Directors as we continue to focus on transforming our sales channels and driving innovation throughout the Company.”

Mr. Mansell spent over 35 years at Kohl’s Corporation, most recently serving as its Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President prior to retiring in May 2018. Mr. Mansell began his retail career in 1975 with the Venture Store Division of May Department Stores, where he held a number of positions in buying and merchandising. He joined Kohl’s Corporation in 1982 as Divisional Merchandise Manager. He served as Executive Vice President and General Merchandise Manager from 1987 to 1998 and as Senior Executive Vice President of Merchandising and Marketing from 1998 to 1999. Mr. Mansell served as Kohl’s President from 1999, Chief Executive Officer from 2008 and Chairman of the Board of Directors from 2009 until his retirement in May 2018. In March 2019, Mr. Mansell was appointed as a director and a member of the Nominating and Corporate Governance and Audit Committees of Columbia Sportswear Company, a leading innovator in active outdoor apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment.

“Fossil Group has always kept great design and innovation at its core, both of which are essential to success in today’s digital world,” said Kevin Mansell. “I’m eager to join the board and to support the organization to further innovate the watch and accessory space.”

Posted May 22, 2019

Source: Fossil Group, Inc.