ITMA 2019 Exhibitor Preview: X-Rite Showcases New Color Formulation Software

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — May 21, 2019 — X-Rite Incorporated and Pantone LLC, suppliers in color science and technology, announce the availability of its latest release of Color iMatch formulation software for the textile industry. The company will showcase the software at ITMA, June 20 – 26 in Barcelona, Spain. The new release of Color iMatch accelerates recipe creation for the textile industry through better initial matches and fewer corrections for faster dyeing times, cost savings and reduced waste.

“Today’s apparel and textile manufactures work with a number of natural and synthetic materials as well as a diverse color palette that can lead to longer colorant recipe creation times and multiple lab dips,” said Richard Knapp, Product Manager, X-Rite and Pantone. “At ITMA, textile suppliers will see how easy it is to access spectral data for a brand’s color palettes through PantoneLIVE and immediately begin the formulation process in Color iMatch. Attendees will also learn how to dynamically update dye characterizations to significantly improve match performance and meet tight manufacturing deadlines while reducing environmental impact.”

Color match performance in textiles is a function of how accurately dye behavior in a formula reflects dye behavior under current conditions and processes. The new release of Color iMatch improves color matching by addressing this interdependence. It intelligently processes color data to provide optimal initial color matches and reduce wasteful formulation attempts. With a high return on investment, Color iMatch streamlines complicated textile workflows, improves formulation efficiency, and reduces material waste.

The latest release of Color iMatch offers textile and apparel manufacturers:

Increases match rate up to 50% and cuts correction steps by more accurately identifying likely dye combinations and accounting for current process conditions.

Ability to dynamically update dye characterizations to maintain dye behavior, which may shift over time due to variations in ambient conditions, procedures, equipment or materials.

New matching technology to gain insights from historical data and optimize the formulation process.

Fully-integrated Colorant Editor for improved database performance by providing specific guidance that guarantees match prediction confidence.

Digital specification of Pantone standards, including Pantone Fashion, Home + Interiors System for cotton and nylon, through PantoneLIVE™, which provides the official spectral values for Pantone standards.

Easy transition between jobs by applying dynamic Formulation Rules that include process, material and customer specifications.

A gamut viewer to visually evaluate achievability by offering a unique target overlay to help lab professionals make educated formulation decisions.

Color iMatch is compatible with current and future Microsoft Operating Systems and offers support for X-Rite and non-X-Rite instruments. Color iMatch is now available. For more information visit https://www.xrite.com/color-imatch.

X-Rite at ITMA 2019

At ITMA in Hall UL, Stand C109, X-Rite will display a range of solutions to help transform textile workflows by advancing color communication, leveraging 3D visualization technology for material color and appearance, and integrating color management solutions that help reduce waste and support sustainable practices.

Posted May 21, 2019

Source: X-Rite and Pantone