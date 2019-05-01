Foot Locker, Inc. Teams Up With Champion Athleticwear To Bring Esports Product To Retail

NEW YORK — May 1, 2019 — Foot Locker, Inc. today announces its newest product collaboration with Champion Athleticwear and five top tier esports teams. The collection was designed to reflect each team’s dynamic DNA and heritage, and includes apparel ranging from jerseys, sweatshirts and T-shirts. The teams have a wide span of expertise, including sports games, battle royale and multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA). Teams featured in the collection include:

OpTic Gaming – Founded in 2006, the Texas-based organization competes worldwide for some of the most recognizable titles in esports, including Call of Duty, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO), Gears of War and League of Legends. Outside of competitive rosters, OpTic is known as a cultural leader in gaming and esports amplified by its extensive roster of streamers and personalities. Counter Logic Gaming – Los Angeles-based Counter Logic Gaming (CLG) is a top tier North American esports organization that competes in a range of games including League of Legends, Fortnite, CS:GO and Smash. CLG strives to uplift its community through championship wins, unforgettable fan experiences and pushing the boundaries of esports entertainment. Dignitas – Founded in 2003, Dignitas is one of the esports industry’s heritage professional teams and is home to one of the top all-female CS:GO and Rocket League teams in the world. Owned by Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, whose portfolio includes multiple professional sports teams, Dignitas has produced over 34 World Champions and over 500 tournament wins. Spacestation Gaming – Spacestation Gaming was founded in 2017 by Shaun McBride (Shonduras) around the idea of building a community. Spacestation has found success by creating unique content with an emphasis on supporting its teams and fan base. The organization currently has competitive teams in 10 games including Rocket League, Rainbow6, Smite, PUBG and Paladins. Renegades – Renegades is a global esports franchise featuring professional athletes and teams in the world’s most competitive titles. Founded by professional basketball player, Jonas Jerebko, the Renegades’ recent breakout performances in CS:GO and Fortnite launched the franchise into becoming one of the most prominent and internationally recognized brands in the world.

To launch the collection, limited quantities of the jerseys were released on NTWRK yesterday. Following NTWRK’s limited distribution, the Foot Locker family of brands – including Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay and Footaction – will launch the full assortment in select stores and online tomorrow, May 2.

“Foot Locker, Inc. has a storied history elevating traditional sports and athletes in unique ways, and now we are excited to elevate esports for our consumers within the Foot Locker family of brands,” says Andrew Gray, VP and Chief Merchandising Officer for Foot Locker, North America. “This is a great opportunity for us to continue our mission of inspiring and empowering youth culture.”

To celebrate the collection, Champs Sports will host an exclusive in-store tournament at its Times Square Flagship on May 18. Fans will be able to purchase apparel from the Champion Athleticwear collection and have a chance to compete against their favorite gamers from each team. The competition will be streamed live on Twitch.

“With a rich history in athleticwear and growing presence in esports, this collaboration is the next step in further cementing the Champion brand’s influence and impact on esports culture,” says Larry Gemmell, HanesBrands’ general manager, Licensed Sports Apparel. “Together with Foot Locker, we’re uniting the esports community and, for the first time, introducing it at retail positioned squarely alongside other sports-inspired apparel. We’re thrilled to do so, and for esports fans to see the new collection.”

For more information on the Champion and esports product collection, please visit: https://www.champssports.com/champion

Posted May 1, 2019

Source: Foot Locker, Inc.