Express Partners With Rocky Barnes On Exclusive Apparel Collection

COLUMBUS, Ohio — May 3, 2019 — Express, Inc. today announced the brand’s exclusive design collaboration with model, entrepreneur and blogger Rocky Barnes. Inspired by Barnes’ own travels and experiences, the new Express x Rocky Barnes capsule collection is for women who are always curious, constantly growing, and not afraid to be themselves.

Available in 200+ stores and online at express.com/rockybarnes beginning May 3, Barnes’ collection features more than 25 versatile pieces in prints and bold colors, ranging in price from $40-$120. The collection offers mix-and-match dresses, bodysuits, skirts, kimonos, jumpsuits and crop tops in a bright and cheery palette, allowing women to dress for any occasion and explore their own personal style.

“At Express, we empower young men and women to pursue what’s next in their life journey,” said Patrice Croci, Vice President of Brand and Performance Marketing. “We believe personal style tells the story of ambition, and Rocky is the perfect example of hard work, creativity and determination. We are thrilled to partner with Rocky, who inspires other women and shows that style and success come from truly being yourself.”

“I’m excited to unite with Express on a versatile collection that is inspired by the pieces I pull out of my suitcase over and over again,” said Barnes. “I’ve always had a strong point of view when it comes to my style, and anyone who knows me knows I’m not scared of color or prints. Throughout my life journey, I’ve learned to be fearless about being myself, and I hope this collection inspires others to do the same, while mixing and matching styles to make them their own.”

The Express x Rocky Barnes Collection was created in collaboration with Reunited Clothing, LLC.

Posted May 3, 2019

Source: Express, Inc.