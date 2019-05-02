DICK’S Sporting Goods Appoints Ed Plummer As New Chief Marketing Officer And Welcomes Steve Miller As Senior Vice President Of Strategy And Analytics

PITTSBURGH — May 2, 2019 — DICK’S Sporting Goods announced it has appointed Ed Plummer as the Company’s Chief Marketing Officer and Steve Miller as the Senior Vice President of Strategy and Analytics. Both will report to Lauren Hobart, President of DICK’S Sporting Goods.

As Chief Marketing Officer for DICK’S, Plummer will lead the Company’s overall marketing strategy and implementation, including brand building, traffic driving elements, and its continued digital transformation across all consumer touch points. Most recently, Plummer served as the Company’s interim Chief Marketing Officer since February 2019 and prior to that he spent three years as Senior Vice President – DICK’S Team Sports HQ. Plummer joined the Company in 2010 as the VP of Customer Relationship Management in marketing. Earlier in his career, he worked for American Express holding a variety of leadership roles.

Miller joins DICK’S from Joann Stores where he served as the Senior Vice President of Marketing and eCommerce. Prior to Joann Stores, Miller held a variety of leadership roles at McKinsey & Company, Arizon Companies and UrbanFuture. In this newly created role, Steve will be responsible for driving strategic initiatives across the Company and adopting a centralized test and learn approach across all channels, in addition to providing leadership to DICK’S Strategy & Innovation and Strategic Initiative Management teams.

“I am thrilled to announce both Ed and Steve’s appointments,” said Lauren Hobart, President of DICK’S Sporting Goods. “These two executives’ skills and experience in the industry will be tremendous assets to our leadership team and will undoubtedly help accelerate our business and continue our strong track record of innovation and success.”

Posted May 2, 2019

Source: DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc.