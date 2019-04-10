Top Brands to Exhibit Sustainable Solutions at Denim Show 2019 India

NEW DELHI — April 9, 2019 — One of India’s most sought-after trade exhibitions, the Denim Show, is set to return with its second edition in the national capital. To be held from August 10-12, 2019 at Pragati Maidan, the show will witness some of the prominent denim manufacturing companies exhibiting their products and putting forth the breakthroughs in this segment. Denim Show acts as a unique platform for the suppliers, manufacturers, distributors, retailers, designers and other stakeholders in the denim and allied industries.

The organisers have received incredible response from the exhibitors, and already some leading brands such as Ginni, Oswal, Jindal Textiles, Raymond UCO, Arvind, Reliance, Mafatlal, etc. have committed to participating in the event. Owing to the effective exposure brands receive at the Show, several of those who had exhibited in 2018 have returned again this year to showcase their solutions at the event.

This year, the show will be all the more special as apart from promoting new denim manufacturing solutions, it will also emphasise on the concept of circularity in denim industry under the theme Denim 4.0. There will be focus on eco-friendly technology and processes, and allow various stakeholders to give their valued insights for the benefit for the entire industry.

The exhibitors will get the opportunity to present their latest innovations to the target clientele, which will help them in generating leads and closures within a short time. The presence of who’s who of the industry ensures that the event attracts the right kind of audience. Besides catering to the needs of exhibitors, it also offers an excellent opportunity for visitors to take a glance at the changes happening in the methods of denim manufacturing and understand how to overcome the challenges faced by the industry as a whole. It has, thus, become a one-stop shop where the entire denim fraternity can assemble to promote, witness and study the latest innovations in engineering.

The Denim Show is held as a parallel event along with Gartex Texprocess, and is organised in collaboration with Denim Manufacturers Association (DMA). There will be four key show highlights, namely, Denim Applications, Denim Talks, Denim Trends and Denim Walks. Denim Applications is dedicated to highlighting the rapidly increasing range of the applications of Denim fabrics and textiles, while under Denim Talks, a conference is held to enable the denim fraternity to clear their doubts on manufacturing, technology, applications or trends in the industry. Denim Trends is designed to highlight recent trends, besides showcasing latest technologies and advancements in denim, while the fourth section Denim Walks is aimed at highlighting a collection of latest designs and fashion trends in the denim clothing. There would be multiple rounds of ramp walks wherein male & female models would showcase the designs and styles of denim garments.

Posted April 10, 2019

Source: MEX Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd.