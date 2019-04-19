TEGRA Announces Bridget Ryan Berman As New Board Member

ATLANTA — April 17, 2019 — Tegra, an apparel manufacturing and supply chain provider, announced today that Bridget Ryan Berman has joined the Board of Directors that oversees Tegra’s continuing expansion and development. Ryan Berman will support senior leadership and the board with business strategy and provide industry expertise to facilitate Tegra’s platform growth.

“Bridget’s accomplished and proven apparel experience across numerous categories and verticals, both as a CEO and board director, will be a tremendous asset as we continue our targeted growth,” Steve Cochran, Tegra CEO said. “She has vast industry contacts and knowledge that will drive future partnerships with leading brands, creating competitive advantages across manufacturing and supply chain capabilities.”

Ryan Berman is a Managing Partner at Ryan Berman Advisory, LLC, a consumer and investment advisory firm. For more than three decades, she has served in executive roles leading business strategy, brand development and retail operations for global apparel and technology companies.

Until 2016, Ryan Berman was CEO of Victoria’s Secret Direct. Prior, she served as CEO of Giorgio Armani Corp., Chief Operating Officer of Apple’s retail business and Global President of Ralph Lauren Retail. In her advisory capacity, Ryan Berman has partnered with Google and Enjoy Technology on consumer experience strategies.

She was recently recognized as one of Women Inc. Magazine’s 2018 Most Influential Corporate Directors. She received her bachelor’s degree in business administration from Virginia Tech University.

“I am thrilled with the opportunity to help further Tegra’s momentum within the athletic apparel and active wear industries,” Ryan Berman said. “Tegra’s unique ability to address ongoing consumer demands for speed and convenience has created a strong competitive advantage for some of the world’s best brands and companies. I look forward to being a part of the team.”

Posted April 19, 2019

Source: Tegra