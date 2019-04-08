Raymond Launches Ecovera In Collaboration With Reliance Industries

MUMBAI — April 8, 2019 — Raymond Group, fashion and textile manufacturer and retailer, has unveiled the eco-friendly Ecovera — a range of fabrics manufactured by using R|Elan™, the latest technology from Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL).

The Ecovera range will soon hit 1500 stores across 700 cities. It is made from R|Elan GreenGold, a green fiber. R|Elan GreenGold is made by recycling post-consumer waste PET bottles, using bio-fuels and energy-efficient processes.

Raymond’s Ecovera, powered by RIL’s R|Elan, will redeem almost 1 million PET bottles from landfills. It’s a testimony to both RIL and Raymond’s commitment to saving the Earth.

Speaking on the joint development of the sustainable range, Sudhanshu Pokhriyal, president, Textiles, Raymond Ltd., said, “We as an organization are known for innovations in manufacturing top quality fabrics using both natural and man-made fibers. In our endeavour to create eco-friendly, sustainable fabrics, R|Elan GreenGold is a perfect choice to produce fabrics that have multiple qualities with superior handle and luster. The use of R|Elan GreenGold is also a step towards achieving our goal of making our organization sustainable and environment-friendly.”

Raymond is one of the largest vertically and horizontally integrated manufacturers of worsted suiting fabrics in the world. It commands a dominant market share of over 60 per cent in the worsted suiting fabrics space in India. Throughout its history, Raymond’s motto has been: ‘Dressing the modern man right’.

Drawing from Reliance’s extensive R&D and vast expertise in fibers, R|Elan is a portfolio of innovative fabrics that does more. R Elan GreenGold is a new-age technology from RIL with globally supreme eco-credentials and specially engineered to fulfill consumer requirement for sustainable fashion. GreenGold is one of the eco-friendliest raw materials for the fashion industry and is supporting major brands achieve their environmental commitments.

According to Gunjan Sharma, CMO – Polyester Business, RIL, “We are proud to be associated with Raymond. It provides us with an opportunity to do our bit for the environment. R|Elan GreenGold enables and equips Raymond to create an innovative and fashionable fabric with an added dose of sustainability.”

RIL’s petrochemicals business is committed to adhering to the concept of circular economy, recycling and waste reduction. Its aim is to make Indian textile and fashion industry a leader in practicing these concepts. Thus, R|Elan products will provide consumers next generation fabrics that are in line with the latest fashion trends while also fulfilling their lifestyle needs. RIL’s efforts will give consumers the assurance that if there is R|Elan on the outside, there is something special on the inside.

Source: Raymond Limited & Reliance Industries Limited (RIL)